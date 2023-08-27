MANILA, Philippines — Paolo Banchero came off the bench and led the Americans in their first game of the 2023 FIBA World Cup with 21 points, four rebounds and four blocked shots in a 99-72 victory Saturday against New Zealand.

What You Need To Know Team USA defeated New Zealand 99-72 in its first game of the FIBA World Cup



The Magic's Paolo Banchero led U.S. scorers with 21 points



The U.S. team will play Greece early Monday morning



Magic players Moe and Franz Wagner, Joe Ingles and Goga Bitadze also are playing well for their national teams

Banchero shot 8-for-10, including 2-for2 from behind the 3-point line — a breakout game with Team USA for the reigning NBA Rookie of the Year and first-round pick in the 2022 NBA Draft by the Orlando Magic. He did not score as much in his appearances with the USA Showcase games leading up to the World Cup.

He played 18 minutes, 54 seconds playing backup to starter Jaron Jackson Jr., who got into early foul trouble.

“I think now, you know, just being in a World Cup, my role is my role, so I kind of have accepted it to the best of my ability,” Banchero told USAB.com. “Obviously, J.J. (Jackson), he's a great player, and I gotta be able to pick it up and pick up where he left off when he comes out the game. So I just tried to do that."

Six U.S. scored players in double figures, including Anthony Edwards (Minnesota Timberwolves)with 14, 12 points by Jackson (Memphis Grizzlies) and 10 points each by Tyrese Halliburton (Indiana Pacers) and Jalen Brunson (New York Knicks). After the starters fell behind 10-0 in the first quarter because of turnovers, foul problems and cold shooting, U.S. coach Steve Kerr brought in the backups, who slowed New Zealand's hot start. By halftime, the No. 2-ranked Americans led 41-36, and they went on for the 27-point winning margin.

The tournament favorites are hoping to bounce back from finishing seventh in this tournament four years ago in Beijing. The U.S. has won sixth previous gold medals in the World Cup.

Reuben Te Rangi led New Zealand with 15 points.

Next up for the Americans is Greece early Monday morning.

In other games of note to fans in Orlando, Germany has won two games so far in group play in Okinawa, Japan. In its first game — an 81-63 victory against Japan, Moe Wagner came off the bench to score 25 points and grab nine rebounds and Franz Wagner had 10 points, six rebounds and five assists. On Sunday, Germany edged Australia 85-22. Moe Wagner had four points and four rebounds for Germany, which was led by point guard Dennis Schroder (Toronto Raptors) with 31 points, eight assists and four steals. Franz Wagner did not play for Germany because of what Team Germany said was a slight ankle sprain. Patty Mills (Atlanta Hawks) led Australia with 25 points, five rebounds and six assists, and Joe Ingles (Magic) had five points and four rebounds,

In Australia's 88-72 victory against Finland on Friday, Ingles had 10 points and four rebounds.

Georgia also won its first game on Saturday in Okinawa, defeating Cape Verde 85-60. Georgia led 48-22 at the half was never challenged. Goga Bitadze (Magic) added 15 points, and Duda Sanadze had 12 for the winners. Kenneti Mendes led Cape Verde with 11 points.