DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — NASCAR drivers return to Daytona International Speedway Saturday for the Coke Zero Sugar 400, the final race of the cup series to decide the playoffs. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. returns to the speedway as a champion, after winning the Daytona 500 in February.

On Friday, as the festivities of the weekend began, Stenhouse was honored on the Daytona 500 Champions Walk of Fame. Every winner of the acclaimed race has their own plaque with their signature and a hand and footprint, as their place in history is, literally, cemented.

"You know, as soon as you win the race you know how big it is going in and you don't realize how much goes along with winning this race, kinda how it prolongs throughout the rest of the year and probably throughout the rest of my career, which is really special," Stenhouse said.

Winning the Daytona 500 is a bucket list item for every driver. Stenhouse's win in February marked the longest-ever running of the 500, going for 530 miles. Stenhouse made a final push in the last lap to win.

"This is a race we all have circled on our lists to win when we start running in the cup series," he said. "To finally get it checked off our list is huge and I felt like this really set us up for the rest of the season."

Life has been full of excitement ever since winning the Daytona 500 in February.

"Really busy really busy," Stenhouse said, laughing. "I've enjoyed every second of it on and off the racetrack so when you get introduced as a Daytona 500 champion at driver intros, that doesn't get old."

He will be introduced that way on Saturday ahead of his return to Daytona's infamous track, racing in the Coke Zero Sugar 400. While Stenhouse has a spot in the playoffs locked up already, he comes into the weekend with the goal of reaching victory lane once again.

"Last time I came here after winning it was we won our first race in Talladega, the next Superspeedway race we did was Daytona," he said. "We came in and won so I feel like I got a little more confidence coming in, a little more relaxed you won the biggest race that Daytona has to offer and our sport has to offer. When you come back in after already having that win, definitely less pressure and a little more fun."

Stenhouse is trying to become the first driver to win both races at Daytona in one year since Jimmy Johnson in 2013.