DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The Coke Zero Sugar 400 on Saturday is a chance for drivers like Tampa's Aric Almirola to claim a victory and secure a spot in NASCAR’s Cup Series playoffs.

It could also be a chance to continue on with his racing career after he's spent the past couple years flirting with the idea of retirement.

What You Need To Know Aric Almirola is hoping to win another Coke Zero Sugar 400 on Saturday



The 2014 race marked his first victory in a NASCAR Cup Series event



Almirola is a Tampa native who grew up going to races at Daytona



A victory Saturday would get him into the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs

Those thoughts are out the window this week. Whenever races roll through Daytona International Speedway, Almirola remembers his why.

"Every year as a child going across I-4 (from Tampa) to watch races at Daytona, I've just always dreamed about that racetrack," Almirola said. "When I thought about becoming a professional racecar driver and getting into NASCAR, I always envisioned myself racing at Daytona. That was always the dream. For me still, almost 40 years old, I still think of Daytona as that Dreamland."

Almirola has had success at Daytona, finding himself in victory lane in 2014 when he got his victory in a NASCAR race at the Coke Zero Sugar 400. But with 16 seasons of racing NASCAR under his belt, he knows anything can happen.

"You could have an amazingly fast car and things just not play out the way you need them to, you could end up crashed or just so many variables," he said. "There’s a lot that's out of my control. I know that, but the things that are within my control and my team's control, I know that we’re gonna be really good."

In a social media post leading up to the final 2023 NASCAR Cup Series race, Almirola turned his focus to Daytona quickly.

We came, we bowled, we raced. On to @daytona for the final playoff push. We’re in a must win situation that comes at my favorite track 💪 pic.twitter.com/QltvOoyIi2 — Aric Almirola (@Aric_Almirola) August 21, 2023

"Luck and God’s will,..." he said. "I mean, really. I know we're gonna have a fast enough car. I know that throughout the race, we’re gonna put ourselves in the right positions to make it happen. It just boils down to luck and things going your way."

This weekend is pivotal for a lot of reasons for Almirola. Right now, he's sitting outside of the playoffs, but a win would secure a spot in the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs and a guarantee to continue on with racing.

"It would be huge," Almirola said. "That for me is something that's really important to go down to Daytona and get a win and to really change the entire outlook of our season. Certainly something that I want to be able to do is get the job done, execute, and go to victory lane, so we as a team can go into the playoffs and make a run at a championship."

Almirola made headlines when he announced he was retiring at the end of the 2022 season.

"I'm pretty firm on it," he said at the time. "My wife and kids are excited about going through this season with me, but they're really excited about having dad home and having me around."

That didn’t happen. He's still racing, going into the weekend at Daytona.

But retirement is still a buzzword around him.

"It's certainly topic of conversation," he said, laughing. "Nothing really to announce or decide yet on whether or not I will or won't retire."

So what’s next for the Tampa native? The only thing that matters is racing again at his Dreamland.

"My biggest focus this week and going forward is winning at Daytona," Almirola said. "At this point...absolutely nothing else matters. What happens in 2024 or what happens next week doesn’t really matter because the only that thing matters at this point is going to Daytona and winning."