MANILA, Philippines — The Naismith Trophy is part of the prize package for winners of the Basketball World Cup. It made a whirlwind tour over the past few weeks, including a stop in Las Vegas — where American guard Tyrese Haliburton got to spend a little time in its company.

What You Need To Know Group play of the World Cup of basketball gets underway Friday



The competition will include 32 teams playing in three Asian cities



Seven teams in the event will obtain qualifying spots in the 2024 Paris Olympics



The U.S. team opens group play on Saturday against New Zealand

He immediately understood the mission.

"It's nice to see it," Haliburton said. "It'll be nicer if we bring it home."

The chance for 32 teams to do just that finally gets underway Friday, when the World Cup begins in the Philippines, Indonesia and Japan. Consider this a redemption-type opportunity for the United States, which was seventh — its worst-ever finish — at the last World Cup in 2019, and even saw its 12-year reign atop the men's national-team world rankings end last November.

Yet at this World Cup, the only team with 12 NBA players, including the Orlando Magic's Paolo Banchero, on its roster finds itself back in the role as the favorite, knowing that only gold will be good enough and anything less will be decried as failure.

"We're going to compete. We're going to play as hard as we can. We're going to try to win a gold medal," U.S. coach Steve Kerr said. "If we don't, we understand there will be plenty of criticism, and we're OK with that. But our approach is, 'This is incredibly fun. We're unbelievably fortunate to be able to do this and to compete and know that we did everything we could.' We're putting in the effort. We want to win. But whatever happens, happens — and we'll live with that."

There are no shortage of challengers. France believes it finally is in position to win gold, after winning bronze at the most recent World Cup at China in 2019, silver behind the U.S. at the Tokyo Olympics two summers ago and silver behind Spain at last year's EuroBasket. Slovenia has Luka Doncic, maybe the best 1-on-1 player in the tournament and an All-NBA talent for the Dallas Mavericks. Canada has a slew of NBA players, led by the Oklahoma City Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Australia has savvy veterans like Atlanta Hawks guard Patty Mills and forward Joe Ingles, who will play for the Magic in the upcoming season. And then there's Spain, the defending World Cup champion. Seven of the best-performing teams on their continents in the tournament will win qualifying spots in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Just don't refer to Spain as such around coach Sergio Scariolo.

"Honestly, I hate the definition of defending anything," Scariolo said. "We are not defending anything. Every team is starting a new, fresh competition. Every team starts 0-0. We have been proud to exceed any expectations during the last competitions, winning championships which nobody predicted beforehand. We might win, and we are starting from, once again, behind several teams in the expectations of the final result."

The tournament starts Friday with eight games — there's eight more Saturday, including the U.S. opener against New Zealand — and will almost certainly see history on Day 1. Local officials are hoping more than 40,000 people will attend in Manila when the Philippines meets Karl-Anthony Towns and the Dominican Republic. That attendance figure would smash the previous World Cup record, set when 32,616 watched the U.S. beat Russia at Toronto in 1994.

It'll be a moment of immense Pinoy pride.

"For me, it's just relishing the opportunity," Philippines coach Chot Reyes said. "I mean, who gets this chance, right? To coach your national team in a tournament of this magnitude in your hometown? I know there are a lot of detractors, but I just always remind myself that what we have here going on is special. That's enough for me. That's enough for us."

Qualifying for this event started more than two years ago, with 80 hopefuls getting pared down to the 32 nations that are in Asia for the next couple weeks. Teams were placed into a four-team group; the top two teams in each of the eight groups makes the second round. Some nations fully understand that they would need to pull off the upset of upsets to advance.

When Venezuela's David Cubillan was asked how to guard Doncic, who awaits them in their tournament opener on Saturday: "You need to pray."

There are some interesting pairings in opening games, including Serbia facing China. Sasha Djordjevic stepped down as Serbia's coach after the last World Cup in China, then got hired by China last year — and sure enough, Serbia awaits him Saturday.

"For me, that's very, very special," Djordjevic said. "Very emotional. It's going to be a game full of emotions, definitely. But we are professionals and we have to do our best for the teams that we are working for. It's a detail that probably you guys from the media will like, but for me, it'll be a game full of pride."

Kerr is looking for a unique double: He won the World Cup, then called FIBA's world championship, as a college player in 1986 when the Americans beat the Soviet Union 87-85 at Madrid behind 23 points from Kenny Smith. Kerr missed the title game after tearing a knee ligament in the semifinals.

"This experience," Kerr said, "is something our team will never forget."

That was among the selling points Kerr, Grant Hill and Sean Ford — the braintrust of USA Basketball's men's program right now — used to lure this roster of players who haven't been on this stage before. There's no shortage of talent, and no shortage of expectation.

"For me personally, there's no such thing as pressure," U.S. point guard Jalen Brunson of the New York Knicks said. "I have figured it out that as long as I continue really working hard on my game, putting everything I can into what I do, there's no such thing as pressure. Now there are different moments, situations where the stakes are higher than the others, but as long as I keep working hard, there really is no pressure. And I think this team is going to rely on each other."

The following is the group play schedule for the United States. The schedule after that will depend upon the results of the early games.

Game 1: USA vs. New Zealand, 8:40 a.m. on Aug. 26 on ESPN2

Game 2: USA vs. Greece, 8:40 a.m. on Aug. 28 on ESPN2

Game 3: USA vs. Jordan, 4:40 a.m. on Aug. 30 on ESPN2

32 teams competing in FIBA World Cup

GROUP A (playing in Manila)

Italy

World ranking: 10

World Cup appearances: 10

Best World Cup finish: 4th (1970, 1978)

Coach: Gianmarco Pozzecco

Players to watch: Simone Fontecchio, Luigi Datome, Nicolo Melli

Outlook: Fontecchio should be one of the best shooters in the tournament, and the Italians will need shooting since there isn’t a ton of size on the roster. Italy placed fifth at the Tokyo Olympics two summers ago and will try to build off that momentum.

Dominican Republic

World ranking: 23

World Cup appearances: 4

Best World Cup finish: 12th (1978)

Coach: Nestor Garcia

Players to watch: Karl-Anthony Towns, Lester Quinones

Outlook: Yes, that’s the Minnesota Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns — whose late mother, Jacqueline Cruz-Towns, was Dominican. And that was part of what lured Towns to play for the Caribbean nation again.

Philippines

World ranking: 40

World Cup appearances: 7

Best World Cup finish: 3rd (1954)

Coach: Chot Reyes

Players to watch: Jordan Clarkson (Utah Jazz), Kai Sotto

Outlook: They’ll try to set a World Cup attendance record on Friday in their first game, and Clarkson is already a fan favorite in the basketball-crazed Philippines. The odds are long, but Clarkson and Sotto are good enough to give the Philippines hope.

Angola

World ranking: 41

World Cup appearances: 9

Best World Cup finish: 9th (2006)

Coach: Josep Claros

Players to watch: Bruno Fernando, Jilson Bango

Outlook: Fernando, an Atlanta Hawks big man, is the best player and best hope. Bango is one of the best players in the Angolan top league.

GROUP B (playing in Manila)

Serbia

World ranking: 6

World Cup appearances: 4

Best World Cup finish: 2nd (2014)

Coach: Svetislav Pesic

Players to watch: Bogdan Bogdanovic (Hawks), Nikola Jovic (Miami Heat)

Outlook: Bogdanovic thrives in the FIBA game, Jovic is one who Serbia believes is a rising star and the team has a ton of shooting. Not having NBA Finals MVP and two-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic of the champion Denver Nuggets (resting this summer) is an obvious blow.

Puerto Rico

World ranking: 20

World Cup appearances: 15

Best World Cup finish: 4th (1990)

Coach: Nelson Colon

Players to watch: Tremont Waters, George Conditt IV, Isaiah Pineiro

Outlook: Most of the players on the rosters were either born in the U.S., played collegiately in the U.S., or both. Puerto Rico lost an exhibition game to the Americans earlier this month by 43 points but stuck with the U.S. for the first half.

China

World ranking: 27

World Cup appearances: 10

Best World Cup finish: 8th (1994)

Coach: Aleksandar Djordjevic

Players to watch: Kyle Anderson, Zhou Qi

Outlook: Anderson is one of five Minnesota Timberwolves expected to play in the World Cup — for five different nations. He became a naturalized Chinese citizen about a month ago. The 7-foot-1 Qi is the main inside hope.

South Sudan

World ranking: 62

World Cup appearances: 1

Best World Cup finish: Not applicable

Coach: Royal Ivey

Players to watch: Wenyen Gabriel, Carlik Jones

Outlook: Ivey is trying to instill a basketball culture with the program, and Gabriel and Jones — two players who know their way around an NBA floor — will be his on-court leaders. The universal assessment from their exhibition games: They play hard.

GROUP C (playing in Manila)

United States

World ranking: 2

World Cup appearances: 19

Best World Cup finish: Champion (1954, 1986, 1994, 2010, 2014)

Coach: Steve Kerr (Golden State Warriors)

Players to watch: Jalen Brunson, Brandon Ingram (Pelicans), Jaren Jackson Jr. (Memphis Grizzlies), Anthony Edwards (Timberwolves), Mikal Bridges (Brooklyn Nets).

Outlook: The roster also includes the Magic forward Paolo Banchero, who has been playing a significant amount of time at center in the USA Showcase games. The tournament favorites should roll through group play. But as the Americans learned four years ago — when a loss to France in the quarterfinals ended their medal hopes and led to a seventh-place finish, the worst ever by a U.S. men’s team in a major international tournament — just one bad game can spell disaster.

Greece

World ranking: 9

World Cup appearances: 9

Best World Cup finish: 2nd (2006)

Coach: Dimitrios Itoudis

Players to watch: Thomas Walkup, Georgios Papagiannis

Outlook: They don’t have Giannis Antetokounmpo this summer while he recovers from knee surgery but still should have a good chance to join the U.S. in advancing out of Group C play and into the second round.

New Zealand

World ranking: 26

World Cup appearances: 7

Best World Cup finish: 4th (2002)

Coach: Pero Cameron

Players to watch: Issac Fotu, Flynn Cameron

Outlook: Flynn Cameron is the coach’s son and the point guard of an offense that will go-go-go, which might help them against many teams and maybe not so much in the opener against the U.S. Fotu is a proven scorer.

Jordan

World ranking: 33

World Cup appearances: 3

Best World Cup finish: 23rd (2010)

Coach: Wesam Al-Sous

Players to watch: Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, Freddy Ibrahim

Outlook: Hollis-Jefferson played for three different NBA teams and averaged 9 points in his career, with a 25-point effort against New York as his career-best. Ibrahim runs the offense as point guard.

GROUP D(playing in Manila)

Lithuania

World ranking: 8

World Cup appearances: 6

Best World Cup finish: 3rd (2010)

Coach: Kazys Maksvytis

Players to watch: Jonas Valanciunas (Pelicans), Rokas Jokubaitis, Ignas Brazdeikis (former Magic guard)

Outlook: The bad news is no Domantas Sabonis. The good news is that it’s not exactly a loaded group awaiting Lithuania, with Egypt, Mexico and Montenegro set to face it in Group D play.

Montenegro

World ranking: 18

World Cup appearances: 2

Best World Cup finish: 25th (2019)

Coach: Bosko Radovic

Players to watch: Nikola Vucevic (former Magic center), Kendrick Perry

Outlook: Making the second round should be the clear goal for Montenegro, with the Chicago Bulls' Vucevic certainly capable of being one of the best players in the tournament.

Mexico

World ranking: 31

World Cup appearances: 6

Best World Cup finish: 8th (1967)

Coach: Omar Quintero

Players to watch: Gabriel Giron, Paul Stoll, Orlando Mendez

Outlook: They’re not particularly tall, which makes the game plan for the Mexicans fairly obvious. They’ll be aggressive on defense, and they’re at their best when they can convert turnovers into points.

Egypt

World ranking: 55

World Cup appearances: 7

Best World Cup finish: 5th (1950)

Coach: Roy Rana

Players to watch: Anas Mahmoud, Assem Marei

Outlook: Rana is a Canadian coach who is well-known in NBA circles, and he’ll have the Egyptians ready. The question is whether they have enough scoring ability to keep pace and have a shot at the second round.

GROUP E (playing in Okinawa, Japan)

Australia

World ranking: 3

World Cup appearances: 13

Best World Cup finish: 4th (2019)

Coach: Brian Goorjian

Players to watch: Patty Mills (Hawks), Matisse Thybulle (Portland Trail Blazers), Josh Giddey (Thunder), Joe Ingles (Magic)

Outlook: The Boomers finally got their medal breakthrough on the world stage at the Tokyo Olympics, winning the bronze. Losing big man Jock Landale to injury in the final days of preparations for the World Cup is a big blow. And the Australians are in the toughest group, facing Germany, Finland and host Japan in Okinawa.

Germany

World ranking: 11

World Cup appearances: 9

Best World Cup finish: 2nd (2006)

Coach: Gordon Herbert

Players to watch: Dennis Schroder (Toronto Raptors), Franz Wagner (Magic), Moritz Wagner (Magic), Daniel Theis (Indiana Pacers)

Outlook: The Wagner brothers — teammates with the Orlando Magic — seem in excellent form. The leadership at point guard is there with Schroder, and there’s a collective toughness around the rim defensively. It’ll be a disappointment if this team doesn’t make the knockout round.

Finland

World ranking: 24

World Cup appearances: 2

Best World Cup finish: 22nd (2014)

Coach: Lassi Tuovi

Players to watch: Lauri Markkanen (Jazz), Miro Little

Outlook: This entire offseason has been about Markkanen representing his country. The reigning NBA Most Improved Player has been fulfilling his mandated Finnish military service this summer, and now he gets to trade the military uniform for a basketball one.

Japan

World ranking: 36

World Cup appearances: 6

Best World Cup finish: 11th (1967)

Coach: Tom Hovasse

Players to watch: Yuta Watanabe (Phoenix Suns), Keisei Tominaga

Outlook: Watanabe is a proven NBA player, and Tominaga plays his college ball at Nebraska after thinking about entering the draft earlier this year. Not having Rui Hachimura is a big loss, but at least Japan will have home fans in group games — unlike the Tokyo Olympics, where fans couldn’t attend because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

GROUP F (playing in Okinawa)

Slovenia

World ranking: 7

World Cup appearances: 4

Best World Cup finish: 7th (2014)

Coach: Aleksander Sekulic

Players to watch: Luka Doncic (Mavericks), Mike Tobey, Klemen Prepelic, Zoran Dragic

Outlook: Doncic has slimmed down this summer, and it’s very simple for Slovenia: The team will go as far as the Mavericks standout takes them in this World Cup. Tobey is the perfect big man for Slovenia's system, and Dragic has tons of experience.

Venezuela

World ranking: 17

World Cup appearances: 5

Best World Cup finish: 11th (1990)

Coach: Fernando Duro

Players to watch: Nestor Colmenares, Gregory Vargas, David Cubillan

Outlook: Here’s the path to the second round — beat Cape Verde and Georgia. Slovenia should roll through the group, but Venezuela still has a chance.

Georgia

World ranking: 32

World Cup appearances: 1

Best World Cup finish: Not applicable

Coach: Ilias Zouros

Players to watch: Goga Bitadze (Magic), Sandro Mamukelashvili (Spurs)

Outlook: A first-timer on the World Cup stage, Georgia is a team with talent. NBA fans certainly know Bitadze’s game, and the 6-foot-10 Mamukelashvili — Mamu, as he goes by in San Antonio — will be a problem for smaller challengers.

Cape Verde

World ranking: 64

World Cup appearances: 1

Best World Cup finish: Not applicable)

Coach: Emanuel Trovoada

Players to watch: Walter “Edy” Tavares, Ivan Almeida, Joel Almedia

Outlook: The Almeidas were huge in helping Cape Verde qualify for its first World Cup, and on this stage, the offense will run through Tavares — who’ll have to lead the lowest-ranked nation in the field (according to FIBA’s ranking formula).

GROUP G (playing in Jakarta, Indonesia)

Spain

World ranking: 1

World Cup appearances: 13

Best World Cup finish: Champion (2006, 2019)

Coach: Sergio Scariolo

Players to watch: Rudy Fernandez, Juancho Hernangomez, Willy Hernangomez, Santi Aldama (Grizzlies).

Outlook: There’s a saying in FIBA play, something to the effect of “Basketball is very simple: 10 men go after a ball for 40 minutes and in the end, Spain always wins.” No, this team doesn’t have Pau Gasol and Marc Gasol and Ricky Rubio, but Scariolo is one of the best coaches on the planet and Spain always finds a way to contend.

Brazil

World ranking: 13

World Cup appearances: 19

Best World Cup finish: 1st (1959, 1963)

Coach: Gustavo de Conti

Players to watch: Raul Neto (Cleveland Cavaliers), Bruno Caboclo, Cristiano Felicio, Marcelo Huertas

Outlook: After finishing 13th at the 2019 World Cup and not qualifying for the Tokyo Olympics, Brazil needs a bounce-back effort this summer and will look to its veterans to lead the way.

Iran

World ranking: 22

World Cup appearances: 4

Best World Cup finish: 19th (2010)

Coach: Hakan Demir

Players to watch: Hamed Haddadi, Behnam Yakhchali

Outlook: The 38-year-old Haddadi says this could be his last time on the major international stage; he’s an immovable 7-foot-2 center and Iran’s best hope. Yakchali is the team’s top guard.

Ivory Coast

World ranking: 42

World Cup appearances: 5

Best World Cup finish: 13th (1982, 1986)

Coach: Dejan Prokic

Players to watch: Mike Fofana, Souleyman Diabate

Outlook: Fofana won a pair of high school state championships while growing up in Tennessee. Diabate is about to play in his third World Cup and is the team’s emotional leader.

GROUP H (playing in Jakarta)

France

World ranking: 5

World Cup appearances: 9

Best World Cup finish: 3rd (2014, 2019)

Coach: Vincent Collet

Players to watch: Rudy Gobert (Timberwolves), Evan Fournier (Knicks; previously with Magic), Nicolas Batum (L.A. Clippers), Nando de Colo

Outlook: Even without NBA No. 1 draft pick Victor Wembanyama this summer, France’s goal here — going into the Paris Olympics — is gold. The opening game against Canada will be very difficult, but France should still advance even if it stumbles there. France won bronze at the World Cups in 2014 and 2019, silver (losing to the U.S.) at the Tokyo Olympics and silver (losing to Spain) at EuroBasket last summer.

Canada

World ranking: 15

World Cup appearances: 15

Best World Cup finish: 6th (1978, 1982)

Coach: Jordi Fernandez

Players to watch: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Thunder), Kelly Olynyk (Jazz), RJ Barrett (Knicks), Lu Dort (Thunder), Dillon Brooks (Houston Rockets)

Outlook: Canada can make a statement right away at this World Cup, facing France in its opening game before group play continues with games against Latvia and Lebanon. Gilgeous-Alexander is coming off an All-NBA season, Barrett has had a great summer and Olynyk brings a veteran savvy. Few should be surprised if Canada makes a deep run.

Latvia



World ranking: 29

World Cup appearances: 1

Best World Cup finish: Not applicable)

Coach: Luca Banchi

Players to watch: Davis Bertans (Thunder), Rodions Kurucs

Outlook: Bertans is clearly the best player for Latvia, which will make its World Cup debut. Kurucs has some NBA experience, and his play on the wing will be critical.

Lebanon