MANILA, Philippines — The Naismith Trophy is part of the prize package for winners of the Basketball World Cup. It made a whirlwind tour over the past few weeks, including a stop in Las Vegas — where American guard Tyrese Haliburton got to spend a little time in its company.
What You Need To Know
- Group play of the World Cup of basketball gets underway Friday
- The competition will include 32 teams playing in three Asian cities
- Seven teams in the event will obtain qualifying spots in the 2024 Paris Olympics
- The U.S. team opens group play on Saturday against New Zealand
He immediately understood the mission.
"It's nice to see it," Haliburton said. "It'll be nicer if we bring it home."
The chance for 32 teams to do just that finally gets underway Friday, when the World Cup begins in the Philippines, Indonesia and Japan. Consider this a redemption-type opportunity for the United States, which was seventh — its worst-ever finish — at the last World Cup in 2019, and even saw its 12-year reign atop the men's national-team world rankings end last November.
Yet at this World Cup, the only team with 12 NBA players, including the Orlando Magic's Paolo Banchero, on its roster finds itself back in the role as the favorite, knowing that only gold will be good enough and anything less will be decried as failure.
"We're going to compete. We're going to play as hard as we can. We're going to try to win a gold medal," U.S. coach Steve Kerr said. "If we don't, we understand there will be plenty of criticism, and we're OK with that. But our approach is, 'This is incredibly fun. We're unbelievably fortunate to be able to do this and to compete and know that we did everything we could.' We're putting in the effort. We want to win. But whatever happens, happens — and we'll live with that."
There are no shortage of challengers. France believes it finally is in position to win gold, after winning bronze at the most recent World Cup at China in 2019, silver behind the U.S. at the Tokyo Olympics two summers ago and silver behind Spain at last year's EuroBasket. Slovenia has Luka Doncic, maybe the best 1-on-1 player in the tournament and an All-NBA talent for the Dallas Mavericks. Canada has a slew of NBA players, led by the Oklahoma City Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Australia has savvy veterans like Atlanta Hawks guard Patty Mills and forward Joe Ingles, who will play for the Magic in the upcoming season. And then there's Spain, the defending World Cup champion. Seven of the best-performing teams on their continents in the tournament will win qualifying spots in the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Just don't refer to Spain as such around coach Sergio Scariolo.
"Honestly, I hate the definition of defending anything," Scariolo said. "We are not defending anything. Every team is starting a new, fresh competition. Every team starts 0-0. We have been proud to exceed any expectations during the last competitions, winning championships which nobody predicted beforehand. We might win, and we are starting from, once again, behind several teams in the expectations of the final result."
The tournament starts Friday with eight games — there's eight more Saturday, including the U.S. opener against New Zealand — and will almost certainly see history on Day 1. Local officials are hoping more than 40,000 people will attend in Manila when the Philippines meets Karl-Anthony Towns and the Dominican Republic. That attendance figure would smash the previous World Cup record, set when 32,616 watched the U.S. beat Russia at Toronto in 1994.
It'll be a moment of immense Pinoy pride.
"For me, it's just relishing the opportunity," Philippines coach Chot Reyes said. "I mean, who gets this chance, right? To coach your national team in a tournament of this magnitude in your hometown? I know there are a lot of detractors, but I just always remind myself that what we have here going on is special. That's enough for me. That's enough for us."
Qualifying for this event started more than two years ago, with 80 hopefuls getting pared down to the 32 nations that are in Asia for the next couple weeks. Teams were placed into a four-team group; the top two teams in each of the eight groups makes the second round. Some nations fully understand that they would need to pull off the upset of upsets to advance.
When Venezuela's David Cubillan was asked how to guard Doncic, who awaits them in their tournament opener on Saturday: "You need to pray."
There are some interesting pairings in opening games, including Serbia facing China. Sasha Djordjevic stepped down as Serbia's coach after the last World Cup in China, then got hired by China last year — and sure enough, Serbia awaits him Saturday.
"For me, that's very, very special," Djordjevic said. "Very emotional. It's going to be a game full of emotions, definitely. But we are professionals and we have to do our best for the teams that we are working for. It's a detail that probably you guys from the media will like, but for me, it'll be a game full of pride."
Kerr is looking for a unique double: He won the World Cup, then called FIBA's world championship, as a college player in 1986 when the Americans beat the Soviet Union 87-85 at Madrid behind 23 points from Kenny Smith. Kerr missed the title game after tearing a knee ligament in the semifinals.
"This experience," Kerr said, "is something our team will never forget."
That was among the selling points Kerr, Grant Hill and Sean Ford — the braintrust of USA Basketball's men's program right now — used to lure this roster of players who haven't been on this stage before. There's no shortage of talent, and no shortage of expectation.
"For me personally, there's no such thing as pressure," U.S. point guard Jalen Brunson of the New York Knicks said. "I have figured it out that as long as I continue really working hard on my game, putting everything I can into what I do, there's no such thing as pressure. Now there are different moments, situations where the stakes are higher than the others, but as long as I keep working hard, there really is no pressure. And I think this team is going to rely on each other."
The following is the group play schedule for the United States. The schedule after that will depend upon the results of the early games.
- Game 1: USA vs. New Zealand, 8:40 a.m. on Aug. 26 on ESPN2
- Game 2: USA vs. Greece, 8:40 a.m. on Aug. 28 on ESPN2
- Game 3: USA vs. Jordan, 4:40 a.m. on Aug. 30 on ESPN2
32 teams competing in FIBA World Cup
GROUP A (playing in Manila)
Italy
- World ranking: 10
- World Cup appearances: 10
- Best World Cup finish: 4th (1970, 1978)
- Coach: Gianmarco Pozzecco
- Players to watch: Simone Fontecchio, Luigi Datome, Nicolo Melli
- Outlook: Fontecchio should be one of the best shooters in the tournament, and the Italians will need shooting since there isn’t a ton of size on the roster. Italy placed fifth at the Tokyo Olympics two summers ago and will try to build off that momentum.
Dominican Republic
- World ranking: 23
- World Cup appearances: 4
- Best World Cup finish: 12th (1978)
- Coach: Nestor Garcia
- Players to watch: Karl-Anthony Towns, Lester Quinones
- Outlook: Yes, that’s the Minnesota Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns — whose late mother, Jacqueline Cruz-Towns, was Dominican. And that was part of what lured Towns to play for the Caribbean nation again.
Philippines
- World ranking: 40
- World Cup appearances: 7
- Best World Cup finish: 3rd (1954)
- Coach: Chot Reyes
- Players to watch: Jordan Clarkson (Utah Jazz), Kai Sotto
- Outlook: They’ll try to set a World Cup attendance record on Friday in their first game, and Clarkson is already a fan favorite in the basketball-crazed Philippines. The odds are long, but Clarkson and Sotto are good enough to give the Philippines hope.
Angola
- World ranking: 41
- World Cup appearances: 9
- Best World Cup finish: 9th (2006)
- Coach: Josep Claros
- Players to watch: Bruno Fernando, Jilson Bango
- Outlook: Fernando, an Atlanta Hawks big man, is the best player and best hope. Bango is one of the best players in the Angolan top league.
GROUP B (playing in Manila)
Serbia
- World ranking: 6
- World Cup appearances: 4
- Best World Cup finish: 2nd (2014)
- Coach: Svetislav Pesic
- Players to watch: Bogdan Bogdanovic (Hawks), Nikola Jovic (Miami Heat)
- Outlook: Bogdanovic thrives in the FIBA game, Jovic is one who Serbia believes is a rising star and the team has a ton of shooting. Not having NBA Finals MVP and two-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic of the champion Denver Nuggets (resting this summer) is an obvious blow.
Puerto Rico
- World ranking: 20
- World Cup appearances: 15
- Best World Cup finish: 4th (1990)
- Coach: Nelson Colon
- Players to watch: Tremont Waters, George Conditt IV, Isaiah Pineiro
- Outlook: Most of the players on the rosters were either born in the U.S., played collegiately in the U.S., or both. Puerto Rico lost an exhibition game to the Americans earlier this month by 43 points but stuck with the U.S. for the first half.
China
- World ranking: 27
- World Cup appearances: 10
- Best World Cup finish: 8th (1994)
- Coach: Aleksandar Djordjevic
- Players to watch: Kyle Anderson, Zhou Qi
- Outlook: Anderson is one of five Minnesota Timberwolves expected to play in the World Cup — for five different nations. He became a naturalized Chinese citizen about a month ago. The 7-foot-1 Qi is the main inside hope.
South Sudan
- World ranking: 62
- World Cup appearances: 1
- Best World Cup finish: Not applicable
- Coach: Royal Ivey
- Players to watch: Wenyen Gabriel, Carlik Jones
- Outlook: Ivey is trying to instill a basketball culture with the program, and Gabriel and Jones — two players who know their way around an NBA floor — will be his on-court leaders. The universal assessment from their exhibition games: They play hard.
GROUP C (playing in Manila)
United States
- World ranking: 2
- World Cup appearances: 19
- Best World Cup finish: Champion (1954, 1986, 1994, 2010, 2014)
- Coach: Steve Kerr (Golden State Warriors)
- Players to watch: Jalen Brunson, Brandon Ingram (Pelicans), Jaren Jackson Jr. (Memphis Grizzlies), Anthony Edwards (Timberwolves), Mikal Bridges (Brooklyn Nets).
- Outlook: The roster also includes the Magic forward Paolo Banchero, who has been playing a significant amount of time at center in the USA Showcase games. The tournament favorites should roll through group play. But as the Americans learned four years ago — when a loss to France in the quarterfinals ended their medal hopes and led to a seventh-place finish, the worst ever by a U.S. men’s team in a major international tournament — just one bad game can spell disaster.
Greece
- World ranking: 9
- World Cup appearances: 9
- Best World Cup finish: 2nd (2006)
- Coach: Dimitrios Itoudis
- Players to watch: Thomas Walkup, Georgios Papagiannis
- Outlook: They don’t have Giannis Antetokounmpo this summer while he recovers from knee surgery but still should have a good chance to join the U.S. in advancing out of Group C play and into the second round.
New Zealand
- World ranking: 26
- World Cup appearances: 7
- Best World Cup finish: 4th (2002)
- Coach: Pero Cameron
- Players to watch: Issac Fotu, Flynn Cameron
- Outlook: Flynn Cameron is the coach’s son and the point guard of an offense that will go-go-go, which might help them against many teams and maybe not so much in the opener against the U.S. Fotu is a proven scorer.
Jordan
- World ranking: 33
- World Cup appearances: 3
- Best World Cup finish: 23rd (2010)
- Coach: Wesam Al-Sous
- Players to watch: Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, Freddy Ibrahim
- Outlook: Hollis-Jefferson played for three different NBA teams and averaged 9 points in his career, with a 25-point effort against New York as his career-best. Ibrahim runs the offense as point guard.
GROUP D(playing in Manila)
Lithuania
- World ranking: 8
- World Cup appearances: 6
- Best World Cup finish: 3rd (2010)
- Coach: Kazys Maksvytis
- Players to watch: Jonas Valanciunas (Pelicans), Rokas Jokubaitis, Ignas Brazdeikis (former Magic guard)
- Outlook: The bad news is no Domantas Sabonis. The good news is that it’s not exactly a loaded group awaiting Lithuania, with Egypt, Mexico and Montenegro set to face it in Group D play.
Montenegro
- World ranking: 18
- World Cup appearances: 2
- Best World Cup finish: 25th (2019)
- Coach: Bosko Radovic
- Players to watch: Nikola Vucevic (former Magic center), Kendrick Perry
- Outlook: Making the second round should be the clear goal for Montenegro, with the Chicago Bulls' Vucevic certainly capable of being one of the best players in the tournament.
Mexico
- World ranking: 31
- World Cup appearances: 6
- Best World Cup finish: 8th (1967)
- Coach: Omar Quintero
- Players to watch: Gabriel Giron, Paul Stoll, Orlando Mendez
- Outlook: They’re not particularly tall, which makes the game plan for the Mexicans fairly obvious. They’ll be aggressive on defense, and they’re at their best when they can convert turnovers into points.
Egypt
- World ranking: 55
- World Cup appearances: 7
- Best World Cup finish: 5th (1950)
- Coach: Roy Rana
- Players to watch: Anas Mahmoud, Assem Marei
- Outlook: Rana is a Canadian coach who is well-known in NBA circles, and he’ll have the Egyptians ready. The question is whether they have enough scoring ability to keep pace and have a shot at the second round.
GROUP E (playing in Okinawa, Japan)
Australia
- World ranking: 3
- World Cup appearances: 13
- Best World Cup finish: 4th (2019)
- Coach: Brian Goorjian
- Players to watch: Patty Mills (Hawks), Matisse Thybulle (Portland Trail Blazers), Josh Giddey (Thunder), Joe Ingles (Magic)
- Outlook: The Boomers finally got their medal breakthrough on the world stage at the Tokyo Olympics, winning the bronze. Losing big man Jock Landale to injury in the final days of preparations for the World Cup is a big blow. And the Australians are in the toughest group, facing Germany, Finland and host Japan in Okinawa.
Germany
- World ranking: 11
- World Cup appearances: 9
- Best World Cup finish: 2nd (2006)
- Coach: Gordon Herbert
- Players to watch: Dennis Schroder (Toronto Raptors), Franz Wagner (Magic), Moritz Wagner (Magic), Daniel Theis (Indiana Pacers)
- Outlook: The Wagner brothers — teammates with the Orlando Magic — seem in excellent form. The leadership at point guard is there with Schroder, and there’s a collective toughness around the rim defensively. It’ll be a disappointment if this team doesn’t make the knockout round.
Finland
- World ranking: 24
- World Cup appearances: 2
- Best World Cup finish: 22nd (2014)
- Coach: Lassi Tuovi
- Players to watch: Lauri Markkanen (Jazz), Miro Little
- Outlook: This entire offseason has been about Markkanen representing his country. The reigning NBA Most Improved Player has been fulfilling his mandated Finnish military service this summer, and now he gets to trade the military uniform for a basketball one.
Japan
- World ranking: 36
- World Cup appearances: 6
- Best World Cup finish: 11th (1967)
- Coach: Tom Hovasse
- Players to watch: Yuta Watanabe (Phoenix Suns), Keisei Tominaga
- Outlook: Watanabe is a proven NBA player, and Tominaga plays his college ball at Nebraska after thinking about entering the draft earlier this year. Not having Rui Hachimura is a big loss, but at least Japan will have home fans in group games — unlike the Tokyo Olympics, where fans couldn’t attend because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
GROUP F (playing in Okinawa)
Slovenia
- World ranking: 7
- World Cup appearances: 4
- Best World Cup finish: 7th (2014)
- Coach: Aleksander Sekulic
- Players to watch: Luka Doncic (Mavericks), Mike Tobey, Klemen Prepelic, Zoran Dragic
- Outlook: Doncic has slimmed down this summer, and it’s very simple for Slovenia: The team will go as far as the Mavericks standout takes them in this World Cup. Tobey is the perfect big man for Slovenia's system, and Dragic has tons of experience.
Venezuela
- World ranking: 17
- World Cup appearances: 5
- Best World Cup finish: 11th (1990)
- Coach: Fernando Duro
- Players to watch: Nestor Colmenares, Gregory Vargas, David Cubillan
- Outlook: Here’s the path to the second round — beat Cape Verde and Georgia. Slovenia should roll through the group, but Venezuela still has a chance.
Georgia
- World ranking: 32
- World Cup appearances: 1
- Best World Cup finish: Not applicable
- Coach: Ilias Zouros
- Players to watch: Goga Bitadze (Magic), Sandro Mamukelashvili (Spurs)
- Outlook: A first-timer on the World Cup stage, Georgia is a team with talent. NBA fans certainly know Bitadze’s game, and the 6-foot-10 Mamukelashvili — Mamu, as he goes by in San Antonio — will be a problem for smaller challengers.
Cape Verde
- World ranking: 64
- World Cup appearances: 1
- Best World Cup finish: Not applicable)
- Coach: Emanuel Trovoada
- Players to watch: Walter “Edy” Tavares, Ivan Almeida, Joel Almedia
- Outlook: The Almeidas were huge in helping Cape Verde qualify for its first World Cup, and on this stage, the offense will run through Tavares — who’ll have to lead the lowest-ranked nation in the field (according to FIBA’s ranking formula).
GROUP G (playing in Jakarta, Indonesia)
Spain
- World ranking: 1
- World Cup appearances: 13
- Best World Cup finish: Champion (2006, 2019)
- Coach: Sergio Scariolo
- Players to watch: Rudy Fernandez, Juancho Hernangomez, Willy Hernangomez, Santi Aldama (Grizzlies).
- Outlook: There’s a saying in FIBA play, something to the effect of “Basketball is very simple: 10 men go after a ball for 40 minutes and in the end, Spain always wins.” No, this team doesn’t have Pau Gasol and Marc Gasol and Ricky Rubio, but Scariolo is one of the best coaches on the planet and Spain always finds a way to contend.
Brazil
- World ranking: 13
- World Cup appearances: 19
- Best World Cup finish: 1st (1959, 1963)
- Coach: Gustavo de Conti
- Players to watch: Raul Neto (Cleveland Cavaliers), Bruno Caboclo, Cristiano Felicio, Marcelo Huertas
- Outlook: After finishing 13th at the 2019 World Cup and not qualifying for the Tokyo Olympics, Brazil needs a bounce-back effort this summer and will look to its veterans to lead the way.
Iran
- World ranking: 22
- World Cup appearances: 4
- Best World Cup finish: 19th (2010)
- Coach: Hakan Demir
- Players to watch: Hamed Haddadi, Behnam Yakhchali
- Outlook: The 38-year-old Haddadi says this could be his last time on the major international stage; he’s an immovable 7-foot-2 center and Iran’s best hope. Yakchali is the team’s top guard.
Ivory Coast
- World ranking: 42
- World Cup appearances: 5
- Best World Cup finish: 13th (1982, 1986)
- Coach: Dejan Prokic
- Players to watch: Mike Fofana, Souleyman Diabate
- Outlook: Fofana won a pair of high school state championships while growing up in Tennessee. Diabate is about to play in his third World Cup and is the team’s emotional leader.
GROUP H (playing in Jakarta)
France
- World ranking: 5
- World Cup appearances: 9
- Best World Cup finish: 3rd (2014, 2019)
- Coach: Vincent Collet
- Players to watch: Rudy Gobert (Timberwolves), Evan Fournier (Knicks; previously with Magic), Nicolas Batum (L.A. Clippers), Nando de Colo
- Outlook: Even without NBA No. 1 draft pick Victor Wembanyama this summer, France’s goal here — going into the Paris Olympics — is gold. The opening game against Canada will be very difficult, but France should still advance even if it stumbles there. France won bronze at the World Cups in 2014 and 2019, silver (losing to the U.S.) at the Tokyo Olympics and silver (losing to Spain) at EuroBasket last summer.
Canada
- World ranking: 15
- World Cup appearances: 15
- Best World Cup finish: 6th (1978, 1982)
- Coach: Jordi Fernandez
- Players to watch: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Thunder), Kelly Olynyk (Jazz), RJ Barrett (Knicks), Lu Dort (Thunder), Dillon Brooks (Houston Rockets)
- Outlook: Canada can make a statement right away at this World Cup, facing France in its opening game before group play continues with games against Latvia and Lebanon. Gilgeous-Alexander is coming off an All-NBA season, Barrett has had a great summer and Olynyk brings a veteran savvy. Few should be surprised if Canada makes a deep run.
Latvia
- World ranking: 29
- World Cup appearances: 1
- Best World Cup finish: Not applicable)
- Coach: Luca Banchi
- Players to watch: Davis Bertans (Thunder), Rodions Kurucs
- Outlook: Bertans is clearly the best player for Latvia, which will make its World Cup debut. Kurucs has some NBA experience, and his play on the wing will be critical.
Lebanon
- World ranking: 43
- World Cup appearances: 4
- Best World Cup finish: 16th (2002)
- Coach: Jad El Hajj
- Players to watch: Omari Spellman, Wael Arakji
- Outlook: Spellman is the former Villanova player who spent two seasons in the NBA. Lebanon played tune-up games in Abu Dhabi last week and got a pep talk from none other than U.S. coach Steve Kerr — who was born in Lebanon and watched the team play Arizona, his alma mater.