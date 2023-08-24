ORLANDO, Fla. — Single-game tickets for the Orlando Magic's 2023-24 regular-season games go on sale at 1 p.m. Friday, the team announced.

Fans can get a tax break — they won't have to pay the sales tax — through Sept. 4, thanks to the Florida Freedom Summer Sales Tax holiday approved by the Florida Legislature last spring. Under the terms passed in that legislation, tax is not due on the retail sale of admissions to music events, sporting events, cultural events, specified performances, movies, museums, state parks, and fitness facilities until then.

The Magic will begin the preseason home schedule on Oct. 17 against the New Orleans Pelicans, and they tip off the regular season Oct. 25 against the Houston Rockets.

Tickets can be purchased at orlandomagic.com/tickets and at the Amway Center box office on Church Street in Orlando. The Amway Center is a cashless venue, and most major credit card locations can be used.

The Magic again this season also will offer the Fast Break Monthly Pass, which includes three or more games each month for only $49. More details can be found at orlandomagic.com/fastbreak.