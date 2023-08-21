CHICAGO — Orlando City scored three times in the second half, rallying for a 3-1 victory over the Chicago Fire on Sunday night as the league returned to action after a five-week layoff for Leagues Cup play.

What You Need To Know Orlando City dominated Chicago 3-1 in a return to Major League Soccer play



The Lions had not played since being ousted from the Leagues Cup on Aug. 2



Wilder Cartagena, Iván Angulo and Facundo Torres scored goals for Orlando City



Junior Urso played for the Lions for the first time since being re-signed July 19

Chicago (8-8-8) used Mauricio Pineda’s first goal of the season to grab a 1-0 lead two minutes into the second half. Miguel Navarro assisted on the fourth-year defender’s sixth career netter.

Wilder Cartagena scored the equalizer for Orlando City (11-6-7) three minutes later when he took a pass from Facundo Torres and found the net for the first time this season.

Iván Angulo gave Orlando City the lead in the 54th minute, scoring his fourth goal of the campaign. César Araújo had an assist.

Torres added an insurance goal on a penalty kick in the 68th minute. He has eight goals and four assists this season.

"We felt that we had control in the first half, and I thought we had the volume, and we created some options, but we needed to be more dangerous in the last third," Lions coach Oscar Pareja said. "When we are in the box, we wanted more presence there, and we started putting in more movements in behind the central backs and their full backs. So the chat at the half was we can have the control we had but we need to be dangerous in the box. The boys are taught that scoring those three goals shows that they made things happen. It's not easy to come to Chicago and score three goals here and it is a very difficult place to play.”

Spencer Richey finished with two saves in his fourth start for Chicago. Pedro Gallese saved three shots for Orlando City.

"I think we came into this game on a good run of form," Cartagena said. "Obviously, even before Leagues Cup, we had a good string of games away from home as well. I think we were coming in at a good moment, but we used these last 15 days to work on and try to adjust some things that we felt was lacking from our game recently. One of those things [was] being decisive in the final third and finishing off games. I think the last couple of weeks we did really well in terms of trying to fix those things and really put in the work. There's only one competition we have left this year, so we're going to give it everything and do everything we can to continue rising up the table and make a good run at the end of the year.”

Gallese made his 300th save across all competitions as a Lion in the match, reaching the mark in the 30th minute.

Midfielder Júnior Urso, who was re-signed by Orlando City on July 19, made his return to the pitch in the second half of the match.

Chicago entered play on a three-match win streak — all by shutouts. The Fire last won four in a row in 2017.

Orlando City improved to 7-2-5 in its past 14 matches and 4-0-1 in the past five meetings with the Fire.

Orlando City returns home to host St. Louis City on Saturday. Chicago travels to play the Los Angeles Galaxy on Saturday.