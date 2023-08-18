ORLANDO, Fla. — High school sports seasons are officially underway in Central Florida and Olympia High School welcomes back a runner, donning some new medals in a new sport. Emily Knopfle not only runs, but also swims and bikes while competing nationally in triathlons.

What You Need To Know Emily Knopfle began running in fourth grade



At Olympia High School, Knopfle also runs track and cross country



Knopfle travels the country competing in the Junior Elite Triathlete division for 16-19-year-olds



In June, she placed first in a national triathlon for the first time

“I love triathlons because all the sports are different,” said Knopfle, Olympia junior triathlete. “I’m never stuck doing the same thing over and over again, so I like how it varies and I like all the places I get to travel for it and it’s just been really fun. I love it.”

The Olympia junior has always been a distance runner, taking inspiration from her parents who do the same. She began racing in fourth grade, but the pre-race feeling never fades.

“I get really nervous before I race, but I think that really helps me because that gives me adrenaline once the gun goes off,” said Knopfle.

“Instantly what I knew about her is that she’s a type of girl that was going to go after her goals,” said Olympia cross country and track coach Patrecia Daniley-Porter. “She sets very high expectations for herself and she does whatever it takes to make sure that she gets there.”

Growing up in Gainesville, Knopfle competed in a local triathlon every year. It wasn’t until the COVID-19 pandemic began and a friend encouraged her to join a triathlon team that she shifted her focus outside of just running. Her dividends have been paying off.

“This summer, I traveled all over the country for triathlons and I finished ranking top 10 in the country, which was awesome, because it was my first year as a junior elite triathlete, so I was the youngest in the division. I had an amazing season,” said Knopfle.

At 15 years old, Knopfle competed in the division with 16-19-year-olds. This June, she placed first for the first time in a national triathlon competition.

“She can handle it,” said Daniley-Porter. “I always tell the kids ‘No work, no results,"‘ and she’s one of the kids that not only puts in the work on the track or the course that she’s on, but also puts in the work on the academic side. I know she’s one of the kids who can handle it. She’s made for it, she’s fit for it, and she’s the perfect girl for that type of thing.”

During the school year, Knopfle still competes for Olympia in cross country and track. She has begun her college search as women’s triathlon became an official NCAA sport in March.

“I’ve learned how hardworking I am and how dedicated I am because it’s a really hard sport, and you’ve got to be dedicated to do three sports at a time,” said Knopfle.