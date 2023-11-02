CAPE CANAVERAL SPACE FORCE — It was just a regular day on the job for two of NASA’s astronauts as they took a spacewalk about 250 miles above Earth as they did some maintenance on the International Space Station.

Astronauts Jasmin Moghbeli and Loral O’Hara spent a mere 6 hours and 42 minutes outside of the ISS on Wednesday while doing some maintenance, such as replacing one of the 12 trundle bearings assemblies on the port solar alpha rotary joint, stated NASA.

In simple terms, it tracks the sun and generates electricity to power the ISS.

The other work the two did was to configure a cable that was interfering with an external camera and the other was removing a handling bar fixture to prepare for a future installation of International Space Station Roll-Out Solar Array (IROSA).

IROSA will be new solar arrays that will provide more power to the floating space laboratory.

Another check in the ISS history book

Moghbeli, the commander of the Crew-7 mission which launched in August 2023, and O’Hara, who boarded the ISS in September of 2023 as a flight engineer on the Soyuz MS-24 mission, made ISS history.

Besides being the fourth all-female team to do a spacewalk outside of the 356-foot-long ISS, but they are also different women to do it.

The first, second and third women to do an all-female ISS spacewalk were Jessica Meir and Christina Koch.

The pair did it on Oct. 18, 2019, then on Jan. 15, 2020 and again on Jan. 20, 2020.

