CAPE CANAVERAL SPACE FORCE — More than 20 Starlink satellites are expected to be launched on Sunday evening, according to SpaceX.

What You Need To Know SpaceX is targeting 10:56 p.m. ET, Sunday, Oct. 08





It will take place at Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station

The Starlink satellites will hitch a ride on SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket, which is set to leave from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

SpaceX is targeting 10:56 p.m. ET, but if needed, there are three backup attempts until 12:35 a.m. ET, Monday, Oct. 09.

If the launch cannot happen during the evening, the next attempt will be Monday, Oct. 9, at 8:42 p.m. ET, with five backup chances until 12:10 a.m. ET, Tuesday, Oct. 10.

Weather looking good

The 45th Weather Squadron on Saturday reported that Sunday night’s launch looks pretty good.

The squadron is giving an 80% chance of good launch weather, with the only worry being the thick cloud layer rule.

“Exactly how high and thick this cloud cover manifests … will be the main forecast concern, with the potential for thick cloud layer violations going into the primary launch window Sunday night,” stated the squadron.

Check out NASA’s launch weather criteria for the Falcon 9 rocket.

The successful booster

The Falcon 9’s first-stage booster B1067 for the Starlink 6-22 mission has an impressive 13 successful missions under its belt, assuming there is a belt that could fit around the rocket’s ampled 12-foot-wide frame.

Those missions are:

After the stage separation, the booster is expected to land onboard the droneship A Shortfall of Gravitas in the Atlantic Ocean.

About the mission

The Starlink 6-22 mission will send 22 satellites into low-Earth orbit. These satellites, designed to provide internet access around the globe, will join the thousands that are already up there.

SpaceX owns the Starlink company.

Before the launch, Dr. Jonathan McDowell of the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics has recorded the current number of Starlink satellites.