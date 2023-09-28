CAPE CANAVERAL SPACE FORCE STATION — SpaceX has pushed its planned Thursday night launch of more than 20 Starlink satellites back to Friday night.
While the California-based company did not say why it was pushing back its launch, originally scheduled for Thursday at 7:28 p.m. ET, it is possible that it was due to severe weather that has plagued most of Central Florida for most of the week.
SpaceX is now aiming to launch the Starlink 6-19 mission on Friday. The launch window opens at 6:39 p.m. ET and there are three backup attempts for that evening from 7:34 p.m. ET until 10:15 p.m. ET, stated SpaceX.
However, it does not look like the weather will be any better on Friday evening. The 45th Weather Squadron is calling for a 40% chance of good liftoff weather, with the main concerns being the anvil cloud, cumulus cloud and surface electric fields rules.
Whenever the launch time is, the nearly 230-foot-tall rocket is expected to leave Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.
Adding to the launch resume
For this Falcon 9’s first-stage booster, named B1069, this will be its 10th launch if all goes well.
Its previous launches are:
- CRS-24
- Hotbird 13F
- SES-18 & 19
- OneWeb
- Five Starlink missions
The first stage of the rocket is expected to land on the droneship A Shortfall of Gravitas which will be in the Atlantic Ocean after stage separation.
Understanding the mission
Joining the thousands already in low-Earth orbit, 22 Starlink satellites will be launched. Starlink, owned by SpaceX, has stated these satellites provide internet services.
Before the launch, astronomer Dr. Jonathan McDowell of Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics logged the current information on the Starlink satellites:
- 4,827 are in orbit
- 4,797 in working order
- 4,199 are in operational orbit