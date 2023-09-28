CAPE CANAVERAL SPACE FORCE STATION — SpaceX has pushed its planned Thursday night launch of more than 20 Starlink satellites back to Friday night.

What You Need To Know SpaceX is now aiming to launch the Starlink 6-19 mission on Friday





The Falcon 9 rocket is set to leave Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station Get more space coverage here ▶

While the California-based company did not say why it was pushing back its launch, originally scheduled for Thursday at 7:28 p.m. ET, it is possible that it was due to severe weather that has plagued most of Central Florida for most of the week.

SpaceX is now aiming to launch the Starlink 6-19 mission on Friday. The launch window opens at 6:39 p.m. ET and there are three backup attempts for that evening from 7:34 p.m. ET until 10:15 p.m. ET, stated SpaceX.

However, it does not look like the weather will be any better on Friday evening. The 45th Weather Squadron is calling for a 40% chance of good liftoff weather, with the main concerns being the anvil cloud, cumulus cloud and surface electric fields rules.

Learn about NASA’s weather criteria for the Falcon 9 rocket.

Whenever the launch time is, the nearly 230-foot-tall rocket is expected to leave Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

Adding to the launch resume

For this Falcon 9’s first-stage booster, named B1069, this will be its 10th launch if all goes well.

Its previous launches are:

The first stage of the rocket is expected to land on the droneship A Shortfall of Gravitas which will be in the Atlantic Ocean after stage separation.

Understanding the mission

Joining the thousands already in low-Earth orbit, 22 Starlink satellites will be launched. Starlink, owned by SpaceX, has stated these satellites provide internet services.

Before the launch, astronomer Dr. Jonathan McDowell of Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics logged the current information on the Starlink satellites: