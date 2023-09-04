CAPE CANAVERAL SPACE FORCE — SpaceX is targeting Sunday, September 3 at 10:47 p.m. ET for a Falcon 9 launch of 21 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

If needed, one additional opportunity is available at 11:05 p.m. ET.

Five backup opportunities are also currently available on Monday, September 4 starting at 6:59 p.m. ET until 10:39 p.m. ET.

About the Mission

The Starlink Group 6-12 mission will send 21 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit, home to thousands of them.

SpaceX-owned company Starlink described that the purpose for the satellites is to provide internet services to many parts of the world.

Before the launch, astronomer Dr. Jonathan McDowell of Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics recorded the current information on the Starlink satellites:

4,661 are in orbit

4,630 in working order

3,936 are in operational orbit

Watch the launch

A livestream will be posted once available.