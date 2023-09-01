FLORIDA — SpaceX Crew-6 members will have to stay at the International Space Station a little longer because of unfavorable weather conditions, according to NASA.

What You Need To Know Crew-6 spent six months on the ISS conducting experiments Get more space coverage here ▶



🔻Scroll down to watch the splashdown🔻

Splashdown Date And Time

SpaceX and NASA had decided to stand down from the original undocking date of Saturday, Sept. 02 due to poor weather conditions near the splashdown sites off the coast of Florida, stated NASA.

"Unfavorable weather conditions off the coast of Florida have pushed back Saturday’s planned undocking and splashdown of four station crew members at least 24 hours," NASA stated.

Earlier on Friday, it was announced that mission teams would meet to discuss the next possible target date for the undocking of the ISS and the eventual splashdown.

It has since been confirmed that the next available window for the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft Endeavour from the Harmony module of the ISS is 7:05 a.m. ET, Sunday, Sept. 3, with a splashdown no earlier than 12:07 a.m. ET, Monday, Sept. 04.

The Endeavour is in good health, stated NASA, and will take the space agency’s astronauts Mission Commander Stephen Bowen and pilot Warren Hoburg and mission specialists United Arab Emirates astronaut Sultan Alneyadi and Roscosmos cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev back home.

Once the crew does undock from the temporary floating home in the Dragon, they are in for a wild ride.

A series of parachute deployments on the Dragon will slow the spacecraft from an orbital speed of about 17,500 mph to 350 mph when it reaches atmospheric re-entry — and then a gentle 16 mph during splashdown.

Doing experiments and meeting their replacements

On Thursday, March 2, 2023, the Crew-6 members left the little round Earth and spent six months conducting experiments.

Some of those experiments included studying how certain materials burn in microgravity; tissue clip research on the heart, brain and cartilage functions; and collecting microbial samples from outside of the ISS, NASA described.

In fact, in a YouTube video posted by NASA, Alneyadi talked about the heart experiments.

Crew-6 got to meet the Crew-7 members NASA astronaut Commander Jasmin Moghbeli, European Space Agency (ESA) astronaut and pilot Andreas Mogensen, and mission specialists Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) astronaut Satoshi Furukawa, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Konstantin Borisov and spent more than a week with them.

Watch the splashdown