In just one month, people will turn their attention to the sky for the total solar eclipse. The last time one was visible in the U.S. was August 2017. That was the first to pass over the entire continent in nearly 100 years.

Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to come to Western New York, which is in the path of totality, to experience the nearly four-minute total solar eclipse. So does that mean it's too late to book a room if you are from out of town?

Right now, the rates are getting higher and finding availability is becoming more difficult. Many hotels in the area are already booked and prices were raised due to demand.

It's the same situation with Airbnb, which many now prefer over traditional hotels because of the deals on pricing and the extra space. Douglas Sharp is a local Airbnb owner who says his place was booked a long time ago.

"For the solar eclipse coming up, the Airbnb has been booked over a year," said Sharp. "My wife and I started talking about it and we said, 'maybe we should raise the rates.' And she goes to look at the date and she goes, 'it's already booked.' So, so much for any, you know, any slight increase for the phenomenon that's going to occur right over the top of us."

Anywhere from 300,000 to 500,000 people are expected to come to Western New York for the occasion. The Genesee Transportation Council is making arrangements for the influx of people. Local, smaller municipal airports are also making preparations. Local law enforcement agencies, such as the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, are on top of it with a detailed safety plan. An event of this scale calls for major preparations.

So what's the average cost if you can find a hotel or Airbnb? Right now it's more than $500 per night compared to $123 per night on average for a hotel. An Airbnb will run you $669 per night compared to $50 per night.

With Airbnb, of course, that depends on the size of the home. The bigger the home, the more you will pay. Prices will vary, so it's best to look around.

Most hotels are booked, but that can change. As for Airbnb, they are available, but it's about how much are you willing to spend for four minutes of viewing pleasure — and you want to make sure that you have a good view.