Some Buffalo-area breweries are celebrating the total solar eclipse in their own way.

On Friday, Big Ditch Brewing Company is releasing its new eclipse-themed craft beer. Big Ditch teamed up with the Buffalo Science Museum for its latest creation: the Western New York Eclipse Black IPA.

“We knew that we wanted to make a special beer to commemorate this momentous event,” said Matt Kahn, president and co-founder of Big Ditch Brewing Company. “But we also wanted to partner with the right organization to help provide in-depth education about the science around the eclipse. The Buffalo Museum of Science was the obvious choice."

Each six-pack comes with a pair of solar eclipse viewing glasses and a QR code that directs you to the museum's eclipse website. It provides answers to eclipse-related questions regarding timing, safety, science and more.

Resurgence Brewing Company is also releasing a new craft beer in celebration of the solar event. The wheat beer is called In the Path of Totality 3:18 p.m. It represents the time when the eclipse takes place over the Buffalo region.

The new beverage was launched on Wednesday at the brewery. It will be available in Buffalo, Rochester, Syracuse and the Erie, Pennsylvania markets on March 4.

Resurgence Brewing Co. is the only craft brewery in Western New York to participate in the Simons Foundation "In the Path of Totality" initiative. It is partnering with 13 breweries along the path of totality to create a special edition, eclipse-inspired beers and encourage people to come together to learn more about the eclipse and opportunities near them.

Resurgence will also host a family-friendly event on the day of the eclipse on April 8. The 3:18 Eclipse Bash will start at 12:30 p.m. There will also be a 5K Resurgence Run starting at 12:45 p.m. There will be food trucks, kids’ activities and a variety of craft vendors. More information can be found here.