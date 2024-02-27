The total solar eclipse is a little more than a month away and three local craft breweries are collaborating to make sure people can toast to it.

Rohrbach, Three Heads and Strangebird Brewing have created a trio of unique specialty beers for the event. The three beers are called The Lighter Side, The Darker Side and Totality. Each one represents the three phases of a total eclipse.

They will all be available on tap during the week of the eclipse. You can also pick them up in 4 packs at the store. They hit shelves on March 11.

Special events will be held throughout the city of Rochester and surrounding areas on the day of the Eclipse on April 8. For a full list of events, visit www.rochestereclipse2024.org/events.