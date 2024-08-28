Swing Inn Cafe & BBQ is a family-owned and operated restaurant that has been serving Temecula since 1927.

The restaurant is in the historic Old Town district and is known for its delicious breakfast, Texas-style craft BBQ, burgers and sandwiches. Swing Inn Cafe & BBQ is a popular spot for both locals and tourists and is open for breakfast, lunch and now dinner.

Now, a famous face is breathing new life, and barbeque, into this SoCal classic.

Watch “The SoCal Scene” at 9 p.m. every Thursday on Spectrum News 1 and the Spectrum News app.