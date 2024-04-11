Visitors from around the world visit California’s popular wine region of Napa Valley and Sonoma. But closer to SoCal, there’s a vineyard destination that’s equally amazing.

It’s the Santa Ynez Valley in Santa Barbara County.

It’s comprised of fertile vineyards and farms that produce over 9.5 million gallons of wine annually, and many are award winners!

Recently, Spectrum News’ Tara Lynn Wagner took a ride up the coast from Los Angeles to explore the wonderful towns of Solvang, Los Olivos and Buellton that are all part of this beautiful Santa Ynez wine region.

