SANTA MONICA, Calif. — Tea has been around for centuries, and can be anything from a quick burst of caffeine, to the calm of chamomile, to a multi-tiered tower of sweets and savories.
It’s that luxurious latter one that you’ll find at the Fairmont Miramar Hotel and Bungalows in Santa Monica.
Spectrum News’ Tara Lynn Wagner stopped by to experience their extravagant afternoon tea service — and to get the answer to that age old question: How to hold one’s pinky when picking up a cup of tea.
Watch “The SoCal Scene” at 9 p.m. every Thursday on Spectrum News 1 and the Spectrum News app.