SAN DIEGO — Earlier this week, a team of Navy service members and NASA astronauts gathered onboard Naval Base San Diego to present progress on NASA's Artemis II mission set to launch late next year.

Artemis II will be the first manned mission to travel to the moon in over 50 years, and though the astronauts will not land, it will lay the groundwork for future missions that will land on both the moon and Mars.

Several days prior, Intuitive Machines' Odysseus lunar lander made history by becoming the first commercial spacecraft to ever land on the moon. Though the lander did not land upright, it was still able to send back 50 megabytes of data and photographs of the moon's unexplored south pole according to a project scientist with NASA’s Commercial Lunar Payload Services.