Following a 5.2 earthquake and some aftershocks near Julian, some nearby businesses had some minor damage.

Olive and Oak Antiques in Santa Ysabel had paintings, pottery, and other items falling to the ground.

Owner Gina Taylor said she’s thankful the historic building didn’t suffer any damage. She said everything inside is replaceable.

Honorary Mayor of Ramona Tim Connelly said the earthquake is a friendly reminder for people to be ready with go-bags.

Video from Main Street Coffee in Ramona showed employees like Nicole Encinas running outside to safety. She said it was scary, and it was the first time she felt an earthquake.