Fire officials say a popular Wayne County bar and grill is a total loss after a fire over the weekend.

Multiple fire departments were called to Adam's Rascals Bar & Grill on Ridge Road between the villages of Williamson and Sodus early Saturday morning.

Photos of the fire were posted on social media by one of the many fire crews that responded to help put out the flames.

The owners of the bar posted to Facebook, saying they do not know what the future may hold for them.