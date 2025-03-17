Fire officials say a popular Wayne County bar and grill is a total loss after a fire over the weekend.
Multiple fire departments were called to Adam's Rascals Bar & Grill on Ridge Road between the villages of Williamson and Sodus early Saturday morning.
Photos of the fire were posted on social media by one of the many fire crews that responded to help put out the flames.
The owners of the bar posted to Facebook, saying they do not know what the future may hold for them.
"It’s with a heavy heart that I’m making this post.
"As all of you probably already know the bar caught on fire early this morning, unfortunately with the winds it was completely engulfed in no time. My deepest gratitude goes out to all the firefighters who were there in the blink of an eye at 2:30 a.m. Each of them that I spoke with were kind and gentle. To the Sodus Fire Department, Wallington Fire Dept., East Williamson Fire Dept., and Williamson Fire Dept., thank you from the bottom of my heart, you all worked tirelessly to put out the fire.
"For the past six and a half years it has been my pleasure to have each and every one of you in that bar. So many of you have become like family. I just want to extend my gratitude and thanks to you all. I do not know what the future may hold right now, but I do know I have been blessed with having so many people that I love and that I am lucky to call my family.
"Thank you to all of you for the texts, calls and love, I wouldn’t be where I’m at without you."