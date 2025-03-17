LOS ANGELES — A pickup truck collided into a hydrant in North Hills Sunday, ultimately causing heavy structural damage to a nearby T-Mobile store.
The collision was reported just before 3 p.m. Sunday near the intersection on Sepulveda Boulevard and Nordhoff Street, a few blocks east of San Diego (405) Freeway, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.
The damage resulted in a large amount of water pouring onto the roof of the one-story structure, causing major cracks.
Footage from the scene showed the dark-colored truck slammed into a pole on the sidewalk outside the T-Mobile outlet with partial collapse of the roof and at least two walls.
SoCalGas and the Los Angeles Departments of Building and Safety, and Water and Power were notified to assist in recovery operations.