Texas Roadhouse on West Henrietta Road in Rochester reopened on Friday after shutting down Tuesday in response to a pest issue.

The restaurant chain says the location has conducted multiple deep cleanings, passed all Monroe County Health Department inspections and fixed infrastructure issues that were letting pests inside.

The restaurant says it has reinforced sanitation practices to make sure this doesn't happen again.

A county health report issued earlier this week showed inspectors found 10 different violations. Those include finding live cockroaches and rodent droppings near food supplies, a dead mouse inside a soda machine and mold.

"We appreciate the partnership with the Monroe County Health Department to work through these issues and ensure that our store is ready to welcome back our loyal guests," the restaurant chain said in a statement.