Texas Roadhouse in Henrietta has been shut down by the Monroe County Department of Public Health.
The notice on the door says the establishment has been ordered to close and all food operations stopped as of Tuesday.
Texas Roadhouse responded to the closure, saying the restaurant closed in order to deal with a recent pest issue.
The company released the following statement:
"We can confirm that after consulting with the Monroe County Health Department, our store located at 3150 W. Henrietta Rd in Rochester, NY was closed the evening of February 18. A recent pest issue, which is common in the county, especially during the winter months, has caused the closure. We are working diligently with our pest control company and the local Health Department to resolve [this] so we can reopen as soon as possible. We take our record of sanitation and food safety seriously and are taking every step to address with comprehensive sanitation measures."