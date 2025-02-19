"We can confirm that after consulting with the Monroe County Health Department, our store located at 3150 W. Henrietta Rd in Rochester, NY was closed the evening of February 18. A recent pest issue, which is common in the county, especially during the winter months, has caused the closure. We are working diligently with our pest control company and the local Health Department to resolve [this] so we can reopen as soon as possible. We take our record of sanitation and food safety seriously and are taking every step to address with comprehensive sanitation measures."