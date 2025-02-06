Egg prices are on the rise in New York state and across the country.

Agriculture officials agree at least some of the blame can be tied back to the bird flu, which popped up a few years back but is still a cause for concern.

U.S. farmers have had to kill millions of chickens a month, leading to a smaller supply and a new national average cost of above $4 for a dozen eggs.

The costs are hurting small businesses like bakeries.

Owners of the Cookie Cottage in Western New York say not only are the prices rising, but the quantity they are allowed to buy is decreasing.

The bakery needs 30 dozen eggs a week and are limited to about 15 dozen at their usual membership-based store.

When owner Christine Hannam did the math, she said she’s paying 120% more for eggs now compared to this time last year.

In order to get through the surge, she said the community is stepping up to help.

“We've been very blessed with community members and friends saying, ‘hey, I'll pick them up. I'm not buying them there,’” said Hannam. “So that's how we've been able to keep up with those limits rather than having to drive 66 minutes round-trip from the bakery to get to the place we typically buy our eggs.”

Hannam says she is committed to absorbing the additional cost in order to make sure customers do not feel the strain on their wallets.

If prices continue to rise, she will be forced to reduce her operating hours.