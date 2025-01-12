LOS ANGELES — The deadly wildfires ravaging Los Angeles have destroyed at least 35 historic places, according to the latest count Sunday by the Los Angeles Conservancy.

The Conservancy provided the following list.

From the Eaton Fire:

Altadena Community Church

Altadena Golf Course Clubhouse

Altadena Hardware

The Bunny Museum

Jane's Cottage/Janes Village

Little Red Hen Coffee Shop

Masjid Al Taqwa

Andrew McNally House

Nature Friends L.A. Clubhouse

Oak Knoll Montessori (Loma Alta Elementary)

Oh Happy Day Vegan Cafe

Pasadena Jewish Temple & Center

Pasadena Waldorf School / Scripps Hall

Rancho Bar

Rayuela Spanish Immersion School

Sahag-Mesrob Armenian Christian School

St. Mark's Episcopal Church

Theosophical Library Center

UEDF Fish & Chips

Zane Grey Estate

Zorthian Ranch

From the Palisades Fire:

Benedict and Nancy Freedman House

Robert Bridges House

Cholada Thai

Corpus Christi Catholic Church

Keeler House

Malibu Feed Bin

Moonshadows

Mortensen House

Reel Inn

Pacific Palisades Building Block

Theater Palisades, Pierson Playhouse

Topanga Ranch Motel

Vittorio's

Will Rogers' historic ranch house and other historic buildings at Will Rogers State Historic Park

The list was being updated as new information emerges here.

Last week, officials reported that the Will Rogers historic ranch house and buildings at Will Rogers State Historic Park had been destroyed in the Palisades Fire. The Topanga Ranch Motel, once owned by Williams Randolph Hearst, was also destroyed in the fire Wednesday, according to a report from California State Parks.

"California State Parks mourns the loss of these treasured natural and cultural resources, and our hearts go out to everyone impacted by the devastating fires in the Los Angeles area," State Parks Director Armando Quintero said in a statement Thursday. "Since yesterday afternoon, we are directing all available resources into the emergency response effort and working to secure and protect as much as we can at affected nearby state parks. We are deeply grateful to our parks staff and all partner agencies for their swift actions. Our top priority remains the safety of the public, our employees and the responders bravely battling the fires."

According to California State Parks, shortly after the Palisades Fire began around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, State Parks closed Topanga State Park and Will Rogers State Historic Park as a precaution. The fire quickly moved on to State Parks property at both locations. Assessment of damages and losses has not been determined.

The structures and buildings destroyed in the fire include:

Topanga Ranch Motel and all concessions

State Park employee residences

More than 30 structural losses at Topanga State Park and Will Rogers State Historic Park

Horses and some of the cultural and historical artifacts and artwork were safely moved from the buildings and areas affected by the fire.