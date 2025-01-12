LOS ANGELES — The deadly wildfires ravaging Los Angeles have destroyed at least 35 historic places, according to the latest count Sunday by the Los Angeles Conservancy.
The Conservancy provided the following list.
From the Eaton Fire:
- Altadena Community Church
- Altadena Golf Course Clubhouse
- Altadena Hardware
- The Bunny Museum
- Jane's Cottage/Janes Village
- Little Red Hen Coffee Shop
- Masjid Al Taqwa
- Andrew McNally House
- Nature Friends L.A. Clubhouse
- Oak Knoll Montessori (Loma Alta Elementary)
- Oh Happy Day Vegan Cafe
- Pasadena Jewish Temple & Center
- Pasadena Waldorf School / Scripps Hall
- Rancho Bar
- Rayuela Spanish Immersion School
- Sahag-Mesrob Armenian Christian School
- St. Mark's Episcopal Church
- Theosophical Library Center
- UEDF Fish & Chips
- Zane Grey Estate
- Zorthian Ranch
From the Palisades Fire:
- Benedict and Nancy Freedman House
- Robert Bridges House
- Cholada Thai
- Corpus Christi Catholic Church
- Keeler House
- Malibu Feed Bin
- Moonshadows
- Mortensen House
- Reel Inn
- Pacific Palisades Building Block
- Theater Palisades, Pierson Playhouse
- Topanga Ranch Motel
- Vittorio's
- Will Rogers' historic ranch house and other historic buildings at Will Rogers State Historic Park
The list was being updated as new information emerges here.
Last week, officials reported that the Will Rogers historic ranch house and buildings at Will Rogers State Historic Park had been destroyed in the Palisades Fire. The Topanga Ranch Motel, once owned by Williams Randolph Hearst, was also destroyed in the fire Wednesday, according to a report from California State Parks.
"California State Parks mourns the loss of these treasured natural and cultural resources, and our hearts go out to everyone impacted by the devastating fires in the Los Angeles area," State Parks Director Armando Quintero said in a statement Thursday. "Since yesterday afternoon, we are directing all available resources into the emergency response effort and working to secure and protect as much as we can at affected nearby state parks. We are deeply grateful to our parks staff and all partner agencies for their swift actions. Our top priority remains the safety of the public, our employees and the responders bravely battling the fires."
According to California State Parks, shortly after the Palisades Fire began around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, State Parks closed Topanga State Park and Will Rogers State Historic Park as a precaution. The fire quickly moved on to State Parks property at both locations. Assessment of damages and losses has not been determined.
The structures and buildings destroyed in the fire include:
- Topanga Ranch Motel and all concessions
- State Park employee residences
- More than 30 structural losses at Topanga State Park and Will Rogers State Historic Park
Horses and some of the cultural and historical artifacts and artwork were safely moved from the buildings and areas affected by the fire.