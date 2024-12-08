SOUTH EL MONTE, Calif. — A massive fire at an Amazon warehouse in South El Monte burned for several hours Sunday, leaving it completely destroyed, according to multiple reports.

The flames erupted at the large building around 4:20 a.m. Sunday at the corner of Central and Santa Anita avenues, across from South El Monte City Hall. Crews from the Los Angeles County Fire Department battled the fire for several hours.

A fire department spokesperson said the warehouse contained lithium- ion batteries and small electronics.

Witnesses said they saw flames leaping through the roof of the building around 5 a.m. It was not clear if anyone was working in the building at the time, but no injuries were immediately reported.

Firefighters began to get control of the fire at about 7 a.m.

“Our crews did an amazing job defensively,” LACFD spokeswoman Capt. Sheila Kelliher Berkoh told a local news station.

The cause of the fire was under investigation, and crews were expected to remain on the scene for several hours.