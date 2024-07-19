Things are continuing to operate within Rochester's two largest health systems despite the global CrowdStrike Microsoft outage.

Both University of Rochester Medical Center and Rochester Regional Health say while some functions have been affected, things are still up and running.

In a statement, Rochester Regional said in part:

"Rochester Regional Health's assessment of the worldwide CrowdStrike IT outage has shown minimal impact on our systems. All RRH hospitals and outpatient sites are fully operational. Patients with scheduled procedures and appointments should continue with those as planned."

URMC issued the following statement:

"Our electronic medical record system has not been affected, and safe patient care is ongoing. However, multiple computers that support clinical functions are down. A fix has been issued, and our IT team is working urgently to reinstate all impacted systems with a focus on maintaining patient care. "As of 9 a.m., emergency and inpatient care at Strong Memorial Hospital are continuing without interruption. MyChart is also available for patient communications. We are working to ensure that elective procedures and outpatient appointments also take place as scheduled. However, there will be delays in the opening of many Urgent Care Centers, lab draw stations, ambulatory practices and patient call centers. We appreciate our patients’ understanding as we work to restore full operations as quickly as possible. "We will post frequent updates on MyChart, UR Medicine's social media accounts and the URMC Newsroom page during the day."

Officials say the outage has impacted operations and multiple facilities in Monroe County.