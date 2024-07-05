The power adapter for a popular sound machine is being recalled, the Consumer Product Safety Commission announced this week.

Adapters sold with Hatch Rest 1st Generation devices can lose their plastic housings when removed from a power outlet and poses a shock hazard to consumers.

About 919,400 devices in the U.S., and 44,352 in Canada, are affected.

On its website, Hatch said it had issued a voluntary recall for the power adapters that were issued with the 1st generation devices sold between 2019 and 2022.

“This recall is specific to power adapters issued by Jiangsu Chenyang Electron Co.,” the company said.

The recall applies to the power adapter only, not the device.

“Once a replacement power adapter is issued, the Hatch Rest 1st Generation device is safe to continue using.”

Hatch said it is no longer sourcing its power adapters from Jiangsu Chenyang Electron Co.

“All current power adapter manufacturing partners have exceeded industry safety standards,” it said.

Hatch is offering a free power cord to its impacted customers.