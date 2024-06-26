The owner of The Mall at Greece Ridge and Eastview Mall says there has been a significant decrease in theft at the shopping centers.

Wilmorite reports the drop is thanks to an increase in arrests. At Eastview, shoplifting arrests have increased by 45%, while Greece Ridge has seen an 86% increase since 2021. The company says more than $44,000 of shoplifted merchandise has already been recovered from both malls this year.

Mall staff are crediting the success to new cameras and software along with an increased security and police presence on the two properties. The cameras are operated by the Greece Police Department and Ontario County Sheriff's Office and are capable of capturing and tracking license plates as soon as vehicles approach the buildings.

“Let’s face it you’re not going to be able to stop everything," said Al D’Agostino, vice president of security for Wilmorite. "Things are going to happen, but with us being able to have that technology to zero in on where it's happening and be able to focus in on it to send the police to where they need to be, it's huge for us.”

Wilmorite also says there have not been any violent crimes at either property recently.