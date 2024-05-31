Tesla will recall some of its Model S, Model X, Model 3 and Model Y vehicles for a seat belt issue, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announced.
About 125,000 vehicles manufactured between 2012 and 2024 have a seat belt warning system that does not alert occupants if it has not been fastened.
“In the event of an unbelted driver, the seat belt warning light and audible chime may not activate as intended,” according to NHTSA, which said the vehicles fail to comply with the Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard for occupant crash protection.
Tesla said it will release an over-the-air software update to remedy the issue. Owners can expect to receive recall notices in late July.
Vehicle owners can also go to nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if their vehicle is subject to the recall.