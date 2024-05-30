More pedestrians are dying on America’s roadways, but who’s most at risk varies by zip code.

People of color are especially vulnerable, according to a new report from the nonprofit Smart Growth America, which analyzed ten years of traffic fatality data in the country’s 101 largest cities.

What You Need To Know Pedestrian deaths increased 57% between 2013 and 2022



Pedestrian injuries from traffic crashes were up 11% between 2021 and 2022



Blacks were killed twice as often as white people while walking



Memphis topped the list of most dangerous metropolitan areas for pedestrians, followed by Albuquerque, N.M., and Tucson, Ariz.

“Each year, thousands of people lose their lives by just trying to cross the street – and that’s especially true if you’re a person of color or live in a low-income community,” Smart Growth America President Calvin Gladney said in a statement.

In 2022, 7,522 people were hit by vehicles and killed while walking — a 57% increase since 2013 and a 40-year high. The number of pedestrians injured from traffic crashes was up 11% compared with 2021.

Blacks were killed by vehicles twice as often as white people while walking, and Native people were killed more than four times as often. Latinos had a 26% increased risk of death, according to the report which found neighborhoods populated by people of color had more roads designed to prioritize speed and fewer crosswalks and sidewalks for people to walk safely.

The report found that the lowest-income parts of the cities had higher likelihoods of a person being struck and killed while walking in the area. Thirty percent of all pedestrian deaths occurred in census tracts where resident incomes were less than $50,000. The study found pedestrian fatalities were four times higher in areas where incomes were $15,000 to $25,000 compared with areas where incomes were more than $100,000.