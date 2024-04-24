The Monroe County Sheriff's Office says the Pittsford Wegmans was placed into lockdown for a time following a shooting on Wednesday.

The sheriff's office says the lockdown was lifted, but the store remains closed.

According to investigators, the shooting took place Wednesday morning in the parking lot. They say no one was hurt.

The scene has been blocked off and evidence is being gathered. The sheriff's office is asking for information on a vehicle that was seen in the Wegmans parking lot in relation to the shooting investigation.

UPDATE: MCSO is asking for the public's assistance in identifying any information regarding the vehicle pictured below, as it relates to the ongoing shooting investigation in the Pittsford Wegmans parking lot this morning.

Anyone with information about the vehicle, vehicle… https://t.co/SbKm9a0wh5 pic.twitter.com/G7etQqxTRy — Monroe County Sheriff’s Office (@monroesheriffny) April 24, 2024

The Pittsford Wegmans is located on Monroe Avenue in a busy commercial area. It's considered by the company to be the flagship store in the chain.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.