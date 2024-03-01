A popular diner in Holley is closed until further notice after part of the building collapsed.
Multiple crews from Orleans and Monroe counties responded to Sam's Diner after the collapse around 9:30 a.m. Friday.
A large portion of the wall on the back of the building, near the kitchen, came down. Officials say there were people inside at the time, but no one was hurt. There was also damage to a dentist's office and some apartments.
The fire chief says he believes the collapse was caused by years of water, wind and ice damage.
The building was put up in the late 1800s. The diner has occupied the building since 1978.