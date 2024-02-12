Holiday Twin Rinks reopened on Monday after being closed again because of what the rink said were "emission issues."
This comes just a month after a carbon monoxide leak sent more than 100 people to the hospital.
The Cheektowaga rink was evacuated after the CO detectors inside the arena went off for several minutes. It was closed on Saturday and Sunday.
Holiday Twin Rinks called it an "equipment issue" with its recently updated ice resurfacer, which it says is now fixed. The facility says it monitored CO levels all day Sunday with the repaired ice resurfacer and had no issues.
The rink has also ordered two new electric ice resurfacers.