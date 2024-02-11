LOS ANGELES — Police continue to arrest people at the site of a high-rise under construction in downtown Los Angeles that was recently tagged with graffiti on nearly every floor, authorities said Sunday.

"In the last 24 hours, there have been multiple arrests of people exiting the `PRIVATE PROPERTY' of Oceanside Plaza. Multiple spray paint cans and an illegal firearm have been recovered during these arrests," the Los Angeles Police Department's Central Division said Saturday morning in a post on X.

The building, located at 12th and South Flower streets, made headlines in recent weeks due to the extensive tagging that occurred on its exterior, on roughly 25 floors.

"Our people remain at the site as the City mobilizes resources to remove the graffiti and fortify the location. All of this in an effort to avoid a tragic fall or other calamity," LAPD Chief Michel Moore posted Saturday on X. "This isn't art. It's a crime."

On Tuesday, four suspects were arrested for allegedly trespassing at the site. They were identified as Sebastian Gutierrez, 29, Andrew Rios, 30, Mauro Aguilar, 35, and Jessie Carreon, 44, police said. Three of the men were cited and released, and the fourth was held on a pending traffic violation warrant.

Two people were also arrested in the previous week at the building on suspicion of trespassing.

City Councilman Kevin de León has introduced a motion aimed at cleaning the graffiti and pursuing legal action against the building's developer.