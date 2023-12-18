Hundreds of U.S. synagogues and Jewish organizations across the U.S. were targeted by emailed bomb threats over the weekend, according to law enforcement officials and a nonprofit that tracks the security of Jewish communities.

The FBI has launched a nationwide investigation, but said no explosives have been found so far. No suspects have been arrested as of Monday afternoon.

The Jewish Telegraphic Agency newswire tracked local reports of bomb threats in at least 17 states and Washington, D.C.



“The FBI is investigating a series of bomb threats targeting synagogues in Pennsylvania and multiple other states across the country,” a spokesperson for the FBI’s field office in Philadelphia wrote in an email. “Although at this time, no explosive devices related to these threats have been found, we continue to work closely with our law enforcement partners and will remain vigilant to protect our communities.”

In a statement on Saturday, the Jewish nonprofit Secure Community Network said they recorded 199 false bomb threats and “swatting” incidents in 24 hours, with that number rising to over 200 as the weekend went on. "Swatting" is when law enforcement is contacted by a bad actor who reports nonexistent crimes to prompt SWAT teams into action and other serious responses at the location of their intended target.

“The alarming volume of swatting incidents and false bomb threats being carried out across the country is a major concern for the safety and security of the Jewish community in North America, as well as law enforcement,” SCN CEO Michael Masters said in a statement. “It’s critical to recognize that these are not victimless crimes or innocent pranks: they can have real – and even deadly – consequences.”

California saw 93 incidents alone in that first 24 hour period between Friday and Saturday, when Jews observe Shabbat, according to SCN. Arizona saw 62 and Connecticut, 15. Earlier last week, multiple bomb threats targeting Jewish facilities – as well as schools and airports – were reported in Pennsylvania, Oregon and Maryland the week prior, according to local officials and the FBI.

Several law enforcement agencies said the weekend threats appear to be an interconnected, broader hoax to terrorize Jewish communities across the country.

“The threats were conveyed via an email that appears to have been sent from the same email address. Hundreds of similar threats have been received by Jewish institutions across the United States this weekend,” Massachusetts State Police said in a statement addressing the threats to synagogues in their state. “As of this time no explosives or hazards have been located at any site.”

SCN noted threats have increased since the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas on Israel that triggered a broader war in Gaza, on top of spikes in recent years. In October and November, the network has recorded over 1,400 incidents of threats and antisemitic activity, an increase of 290% over the same period in 2022. The nonprofit said they’ve referred over 230 people to law enforcement the last two months.

In 2023, SCN recorded nearly 450 swatting incidents and bomb threats. That’s a 541% increase from the 82 incidents in 2022 and almost 20 times more than the 23 incidents recorded between 2019 and 2021.

A Philadelphia rabbi told local KYW Newsradio that his synagogue received an email threatening to set off a bomb unless the congregation made a ransom payment. The email also said there were bombs placed at synagogues across Pennsylvania

“The message itself was a bomb threat. It was also asking for money to not detonate it,” Rabbi Eli Freedman said. He called for Americans to be resilient against antisemitism and Islamophobia, according KYW. "Although there's a lot we don't agree on around politics in the Middle East ... and I think that's okay, one thing that we can very much agree on is that we need to keep our houses of worship here in America safe."

In Alabama, the state’s only Jewish elected official said that his Montgomery, Ala., synagogue had to evacuate during Shabbat services. Six of the seven Jewish institutions in central Alabama received emailed bomb threats on Saturday morning as their congregations gathered to worship, state Rep. Phillip Ensler said in a statement from the organization he runs, the Jewish Federation of Central Alabama. At least three facilities were cleared by K9 police dogs.

“The actual threat level was deemed low but we must always respond out of an abundance of caution,” Ensler said. “While today’s threats are disturbing, I think back to the many fun Chanukah celebrations that we had. We safely and joyfully gathered as a community to mark our resilience as a people.”

This morning during Shabbat religious services — the Jewish day of rest — we had to evacuate my synagogue in Montgomery, AL due to a bomb threat. This is exhausting. I pray for the day that we can worship and live in peace. pic.twitter.com/qjzvvzmqYe — Phillip Ensler (@EnslerPhillip) December 16, 2023

In October, an FBI and the Department of Homeland Security memo warned of increases in “hoax bomb threats targeting houses of worship and violent rhetoric online encouraging attacks against the Jewish, Arab American and Muslim communities across the United States” as the Israel-Hamas war rages.

“We have opened, I think, 60% more hate crimes investigations post-Oct. 7, then we had before Oct. 7, and it was escalating pretty fast before Oct. 7, too” FBI Director Christopher Wray testified to Congress earlier this month, noting that Jews make up 2.5% of the American population yet are the targets of 60% of all religiously-based hate crimes. Amid a spike in hate crimes, the NYPD reported around 68% of all recorded incidents in New York City in October were anti-Jewish incidents.

In Albany, N.Y., earlier this month, a man was charged by federal law enforcement for allegedly firing a shotgun at a synagogue. Last week, a 13-year-old boy faced criminal charges in Canton, Ohio, after prosecutors accused him of creating a “detailed plan to complete a mass shooting” at a local synagogue. And a California juvenile was taken into custody last week in connection to “swatting” incidents targeting two synagogues in Orange County.

“Sadly, today’s threat is not unlike those we’ve seen in other parts of the state just this week, and across the entire country. As we continue to see a rise in anti-Semitic rhetoric and incidents in America, our congregation is committed to continuing to live out our Jewish values of peace, faith, and justice in our community and beyond,” Jackson, Miss., synagogue Beth Israel Congregation said in a statement to local media on Sunday.

The 163-year-old congregation has experienced antisemitic threats and violence before: both its synagogue and the home of its rabbi were bombed by the Ku Klux Klan in 1967.