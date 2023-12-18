With the holiday countdown on, an important reminder as you try to cross things off your list: Consumer groups and pediatricians say it is important to keep safety in mind, especially in the frenzy of last-minute shopping.

Earlier this week Amazon, Target and Walmart announced they would stop selling water beads marketed to children because of the choking hazard they pose.

"We are very careful about those kids who have ingested these potentially life-threatening objects which are often part of toys or part of things around the house during holiday time," said Dr. Purva Grover of the Cleveland Clinic Children's Pediatric Emergency Department.

"Teach them about privacy, teach them about never sharing their information online or photos online, those kinds of things," said Joan Lawrence, senior vice president for standards and regulatory affairs for The Toy Association. "Teach them about having a password and changing it frequently."

U.S. toys must meet rigorous safety standards. However, experts warn some online resellers may not be selling the real deal.

Also, it's recommended that parents familiarize themselves with a smart toy's technology and devices with cameras and microphones. It may require additional steps to protect a child's privacy.