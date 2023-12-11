Authorities are responding after an apartment building in the Bronx partially collapsed Monday afternoon, the FDNY said.

A call was received just before 3:40 p.m. reporting a structural collapse on Billingsley Terrace near Phelan Place in Morris Heights.

The FDNY began evacuating the building upon arrival. Officials said there are no known injuries at this time, but added that a search for potential victims is ongoing.

The FDNY is responding to a partial building collapse of a six-story apartment building at 1915 Billingsley Terrace in the Bronx. So far no injuries have been reported. pic.twitter.com/9FhCSOwbSW — FDNY (@FDNY) December 11, 2023

The FDNY responded to the scene in less than two minutes, and power and gas were shut off in the building, New York City Emergency Management Department Commissioner Zachary Iscol said at a press conference.

Ischol said the city set up a service center for residents at Middle School 390, which is located near the site of the collapse. Four MTA warming buses were on the scene, and the Red Cross was helping the city assist residents of the apartment building.

Residents who need a place to stay as recovery efforts continue are encouraged to go to Middle School 390, where teams will be present to help residents find shelter "for the duration of this event," Iscol said.

Speaking to NY1 after the incident, Fire Commissioner Laura Kavanagh said “one-quarter” of the building collapsed.

At a press conference shortly after, Kavanagh called recovery efforts "an ongoing operation."

"Our members behind me as we speak are still conducting search and rescue, and they will do so until we either find someone or confirm that there is no one under that rubble," Kavanagh said.

Kavanagh said firefighters and the FDNY’s K-9 unit are searching through the rubble.

According to city Department of Buildings records, the address has been subject to multiple complaints over the last six months about construction and scaffolding. DOB Commissioner James Oddo said Monday evening that the building currently has seven open violations — two DOB violations and five Environmental Control Board violations — but Oddo said those violations are not structural, and are related to sidewalk sheds.

Oddo said the owner of the building submitted a report in March 2021. That report found seven unsafe façade conditions, with deteriorating mortar and cracked bricks, according to Oddo.

In a post on social media, the NYPD encouraged people to avoid the area of West Burnside Avenue between Osborne Place and Phelan Place.

Two MTA bus routes, the Bx40 and Bx42, are experiencing detours because of the recovery efforts. While detoured, the buses will not make stops along West Burnside Avenue between Sedgwick Avenue and University Avenue in either direction, according to the MTA.