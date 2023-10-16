Violent crime decreased in 2022, but property and hate crimes both saw significant increases, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Crime in the Nation report.

Released Monday, the FBI’s analysis of over 11 million criminal offenses showed murders declining 6.1% and rapes declining 5.4% compared with a year earlier, while motor vehicle thefts and other property crimes spiked, particularly on college campuses.

What You Need To Know Violent crime decreased in 2022, according to the FBI's new Crime in the Nation report



Nationally, murders fell 6.1% and rapes were down 5.4% in 2022 compared with a year earlier



Violent crimes on college campuses and universities, however, increased 13.3%



Property crimes were also up in 2022, by 7.1% nationally and 35.4% on college and university campuses

For its annual analysis, the FBI received crime data from 15,724 law enforcement agencies across the nation that together cover 93.5% of the U.S. population. Nationally, the report said violent crime was up in only one area: robbery, which increased 1.3%.

For all violent crimes, the vast majority involved the use of at least one weapon, with firearms used most commonly. Firearm usage in a violent crime last year was up 0.6%. Still, fatal gun violence offenses decreased 5.2%.

While the majority of fatal gun violence incidents resulted in a single murder victim, 10% were mass shootings. The number of adult victims of fatal gun violence decreased 6.6%, but juvenile victims increased 11.8%. Adult victims of non-fatal gun violence decreased 0.6% but increased 10.6% for juveniles.

As violent crime decreased across the country, it increased 13.3% last year on college and university campuses. Every type of violent crime on college campuses was up last year, except for rape, which declined slightly.

Property crimes on college and university campuses increased even more dramatically last year — by 35.4%. Burglaries, breaking and entering, larceny, theft, motor vehicle theft and arson all saw increases.

Nationally, property crimes increased by 7.1% overall. Motor vehicle thefts saw the largest increase of 8.6%, with almost 1 million vehicles stolen, followed by larceny-theft of personal property (up 7.8%). Burglaries and breaking and entering saw no change between 2021 and 2022.

Carjackings, or robberies that involve a car, increased 8.1% last year. About half of the carjackings took place between 8 p.m. and 4 a.m., according to the FBI.

Hate crimes also increased in 2022. Incidents, offenses and victims were all up about 7%. Intimidation was the most reported hate crime offense, followed by simple assault, vandalism, aggravated assault and larceny/theft.