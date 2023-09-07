California Gov. Gavin Newsom is increasing the state’s National Guard presence along its border with Mexico.

On Thursday, the number of CalGuard troops at the state’s four U.S. ports of entry increased 50%, from 40 to 60 soldiers, according to a statement from the governor’s office.

What You Need To Know California Gov. Gavin Newsom increased the state's National Guard presence along its border with Mexico Thursday



The number of National Guard soldiers increased from 40 to 60



The increased deployment at the state's four ports of entry is designed to deter the smuggling of fentanyl, opioids and other drugs



About 16 people die from opioid overdoses every day in California

The move is intended to crack down on fentanyl, opioids and other drugs entering the state illegally.

“Fentanyl is a deadly poison ripping families and communities apart,” Gov. Newsom said in a statement. “California is cracking down.”

Nationally, 150 people die from overdoses related to fentanyl and other opioids daily, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Roughly 10% of those deaths are in California, according to the state’s Department of Public Health.

California is one of four U.S. states that border Mexico. Its southern boundary stretches for 140 miles from Imperial County in the easternmost part of the state to San Diego on the coast. The troop expansion is designed to help U.S. Customs and Border Protection with narcotics searches, including vehicle X-rays that can detect the transport and concealment of drugs.

With the help of CalGuard, law enforcement seized 28,765 pounds of fentanyl in California in 2022 — a 594% increase compared with a year earlier. Through the first six months of 2023, CalGuard has helped seize more than 11,760 pounds of fentanyl.

The Department of Homeland Security says the majority of fentanyl that comes into the U.S. through its ports are smuggled by U.S. citizens.

California’s increased CalGuard presence comes as the DHS steps up fentanyl enforcement at the southwest border. In May, the department reported seizing 4,721 pounds of fentanyl and 1,700 pounds of fentanyl precursors as part of a two-month sting operation called Operation Blue Lotus. The sting resulted in 200 arrests of alleged smugglers, traffickers and dealers in Southern and Central California.