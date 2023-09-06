Millions of cars may have defective airbags that need to be recalled, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announced Tuesday.

Manufactured by Delphi Automotive and ARC Automotive, the front driver and passenger airbag inflators could rupture when deployed, “causing metal debris to be forcefully ejected into the passenger compartment of the vehicle,” the agency said.

At least seven people have sustained injuries to the face and head and one person has been killed by the rupturing airbag inflators in the U.S. About 52 million defective airbag inflators were manufactured by the companies between 2000 and 2018 and incorporated into airbags used by 12 auto manufacturers.

Frontal airbags are mandatory safety equipment in the United States. Required since 1998, they control the movement of a vehicle occupant’s upper body and head during a moderate to severe crash. NHTSA estimates their use has saved more than 50,000 lives in the time they have been required.

Their use, however, hasn’t been without problems. In 2015, NHTSA ordered Takata to initiate a national recall because their airbags could explode when deployed. The airbags killed 27 people in the U.S. and injured more than 400 people. The recall affected 34 million vehicles. At least 17 million of those cars have yet to be fixed, NHTSA said.

While NHTSA hasn’t yet made a decision about whether to issue a recall for the defective airbag inflators, the agency called the risk of serious injury or death “unreasonable.” NHTSA will make a final decision about whether ARC's and Delphi's defective front driver and passenger airbag inflators should be recalled later this year and will hold a public meeting at U.S. Department of Transportation headquarters on October 5.