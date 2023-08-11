ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Electric scooters that are available to rent in Rochester offer a way to get around quickly and easily but in some cases, they have posed a hazard for riders and others driving around the city.

There have been some accidents involving the Veo scooters and now something is being done to address the issue. The company is responding after officials say an 11-year-old, then later a 40-year-old scooter renter, were hurt in crashes with cars while riding them.

The city and the scooter company are working together on this.

Veo launched the rental program in Rochester in June and supplied a fleet of 500 scooters and 200 e-bikes. The bike and scooter-share system is supposed to give people another mobility option to and from destinations at a more affordable price. Spectrum News 1 spoke with company representatives about several instances of these scooters and e-bikes being left in the middle of sidewalks and streets. They say riders are supposed to park at a designated hub or in a place that does not block pedestrians or cars.

"We require riders, when they complete a ride, to submit an end-of-ride photo," said Joe Bott, policy and partnerships manager with Veo. "And that end-of-ride photo has to demonstrate that the vehicle's been parked properly. And if it's tipped over or if it's not parked properly, or we can see it, you know, in the middle of a sidewalk, then that ride will not end and the rider won't be able to end it. And so they will be continued to be charged until they properly ended it or our team can also issue violations or warnings."

Per Veo's agreement, no one under the age of 18 should be using any of these electric-assisted vehicles and they do require an adult," said Richard Perrin, commissioner of environmental services for the city of Rochester. "One of the things that Veo does provide, though, as part of their app, is a learning tool. So you can slow down the speed until people get comfortable using them."

VEO says it takes responsibility for collecting and maintaining the scooters and e-bikes. Their local team in Rochester is tasked with addressing any reported issues and ensuring that the vehicles were properly managed.