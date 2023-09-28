One of baseball’s last great knuckleballers, Tim Wakefield, revealed Thursday through a statement from his former team, the Boston Red Sox, that he is undergoing treatment for an unspecified illness — thanks to an ex-teammate sharing that information without his permission, the team said.

“I don’t even know if he wants it shared, but…as a Christian and a man of faith, I have seen prayer work, so I’m going to talk about it,” said former Red Sox pitcher Curt Schilling, shortly before he revealed that Wakefield has been diagnosed with “a very serious, very aggressive form of brain cancer” on his podcast, the Curt Schilling Baseball Show, on Sept. 27.

According to a statement released through the Red Sox — the club that Wakefield played on for 17 years of his 19-year major league career — Schilling’s hunch was right: the Wakefields didn’t want him to share that news.

The #RedSox today issued the following statement with permission from Tim and Stacy Wakefield: pic.twitter.com/iQqkhxRSyt — Red Sox (@RedSox) September 28, 2023

“We are aware of the statements and inquiries of the health of Tim and Stacy Wakefield. Unfortunately, this information has been shared publicly without their permission,” the Red Sox said in statement that was issued with the blessing of the Wakefields. “Their health is a deeply personal matter they intend to keep private as they navigate treatment and work to tackle this disease.” The message concluded with the Wakefields asking for privacy.

Schilling, a once-great pitcher, has become infamous post-retirement for his conservative political views and social stances. He was terminated by ESPN in 2016 for posting anti-transgender messages on social media. He has faced backlash for social media posts supporting of the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol and seemingly backing violence against journalists.

Neither Schilling nor OutKick, the company that produces his show, have yet responded to comment.

One prominent response came from Catherine Varitek, the wife of former Red Sox catcher Jason Varitek, who cursed Schilling out on X, the platform once known as Twitter, before saying that revealing the diagnosis “wasn’t your place.”

Tim Wakefield, 57, was the last knuckleball specialist to win 200 games as a pitcher. The knuckleball is a slow-moving pitch that moves erratically and unpredictably, confounding batters. He’s all-time third winningest pitcher in Red Sox history, second in strike-outs, and among the top in sundry other team pitching records.

After his retirement in 2011, he worked for New England Sports Network, the network that broadcasts Red Sox games, as a studio analyst, and became Honorary Chairman of the Red Sox Foundation in 2013. He was inducted into the Red Sox Hall of Fame in 2016.