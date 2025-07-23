A political arms race is underway as Texas redraws its congressional maps years ahead of schedule at President Donald Trump’s urging.

The hope of the Republicans is that such a move would solidify the GOP’s ability to hold on to the House in 2026.

“Just a very simple redrawing, we pick up five seats,” the president told reporters earlier this month.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom is now seeking to counteract GOP gerrymandering by redrawing electoral lines in the Golden State, which currently skew Democratic, despite having over 5.7 million registered Republican voters.

“I’m talking to members of my legislature. Whatever our alternatives, we could do a special session. I can call for one today if I would choose to; we can then put something on the ballot, and I could call a special election. We could change the constitution with the consent of the voters,” Newsom said on an episode of “Pod Save America.”

His options to redraw congressional lines are limited because of the creation of the independent California Citizens Redistricting Commission back in 2008. Newsom’s best bet would be to ask the legislature to put a proposition on the ballot to override the commission’s power temporarily.

“If the governor called a special election, for example, if you put out the call in the first week of August, then that special election couldn’t take place until the very start of January,” said Justin Levitt, a professor at Loyola Law School. “The thing on the ballot could itself say this thing is only effective if another state redraws the lines mid-decade in an egregious way, and if Texas decides to back off, then people vote on a measure that doesn’t matter. And the content of the maps themselves could be being developed over the coming months. That is the amendment on the California Constitution could be about a process. We give the legislature the right one time to make a change, rather than voting particular maps into effect.”

However, Levitt cautions it may be difficult for the governor to garner support for the measure.

“Voters were tired of incumbents drawing the lines to benefit themselves and to punish their enemies,” said Levitt. “Even in these hyper-partisan times, I don’t think it’d be an easy sell to the voters to change the system that they put in place, to put citizens in control. But depending on how egregious Texas is, depending on how much Texas really pokes the bear, California has got some possibility to fight back, and I think that starts and ends, really, with the voters themselves.”

Democrats in the state’s congressional delegation are encouraging the governor’s push for action.

“I think if Texas actually moves forward and does this, that California has no choice but to respond,” Rep. Mike Levin, D-Calif., told Spectrum News.

“We can’t let Texas go unanswered,” said Rep. Pete Aguilar, D-Calif., during his weekly press conference. “It’s our belief that we should do whatever we can to protect democracy. We shouldn’t stand on the sidelines while Republicans unwind districts in order to consolidate power, to give Donald Trump even more ability to threaten our democracy and set aside the rule of law.”

Of California’s 52 congressional districts, 43 are held by Democrats and nine are held by Republicans. In 2022, Republicans lost three seats in Southern California, in part because redistricting made the seats more competitive.

“We are incredibly proud of the work that we did to draw these lines. We have some of the most competitive districts in the nation, which only speaks to the fairness of this process,” said Sara Sadhwani, a professor at Pomona College and a commissioner on the California Citizens Redistricting Commission.

“Having competitive elections is seen as a really important component to the democratic process, which is why California and many other states moved in this direction [of independent redistricting],” she added.

Republicans in the delegation are criticizing the idea of redistricting, as their seats are likely to be the most affected.

Rep. Kevin Kiley, R-Calif., admitted he doesn’t like that Texas is conducting a mid-decade redistricting, but pointed out that the state constitution allows for the legislature to move forward with its plan. California, on the other hand, has a different set of rules, which Kiley said is “troubling” if the governor were to ignore them.

“Voters established this commission by a wide margin, by a free and fair vote, because they clearly believed that we shouldn’t have politicians involved in drawing district lines, that voters should choose their representatives — representatives shouldn’t choose their voters,” he told reporters.

“His sole purpose for doing so is to try to make our state even more one-sided, to put more of his cronies in Congress to remove what checks and balances we have. This governor has, unfortunately, a track record of trying to ignore, circumvent and override the will of voters. And I think that it should be a completely nonpartisan issue, both to respect the will of voters and to respect the work of the independent commission that they established,” Kiley added.

Rep. Young Kim, R-Calif., whose district Democrats see as a prime pickup opportunity, says she is watching the matter closely. She told Spectrum News that she wants “to tell Gov. Newsom to focus on governing and do a better job of governing the state of California.”

“What I can say is that regardless of what happens, I am focused on delivering results for my district, which I have done,” said Kim.