Amid a month plagued with internal infighting, Spectrum News has learned the Democratic National Committee was still able to rake in $8.6 million in grassroots donations last month.

Citing it as the “best-ever June for grassroots donations in an off-year,” the DNC has brought in over $50 million since the start of 2025. A spokesperson for the committee said it’s more than any past DNC chair in history has been able to raise in their first several months on the job.

“Around the country, people are energized, ready to fight back, and empowering Democrats to win elections. The DNC is breaking grassroots fundraising records, bringing on more volunteers than ever, and raising record-setting funds to beat Republicans,” said DNC Chair Ken Martin. “Democrats are back in the ring thanks to grassroots energy across all 50 states, and together, we’re going to defeat the toxic Republican agenda and put this country back on track for hard-working families.”

What You Need To Know The Democratic National Committee is touting an $8.6 million haul last month, which it cites as it's "best-ever June for grassroots donations in an off-year"



The committee also says it is seeing a surge in volunteers signing up to participate in Democrats' "Organizing Summer" campaign, with more than 30,000 signed up



Last month was plagued with negative headlines for the DNC, highlighting internal turmoil that lead to the resignation of two prominent union leaders and the reelection of vice chairs following a challenge to February's election

The committee also said that volunteer numbers are up, with more than 30,000 individuals signed-up to participate in Democrats’ “Organizing Summer” campaign — the largest volunteer base the DNC has ever had at this point in the cycle.

Those volunteers are located in all 435 congressional districts and are currently dedicated to organizing both online and in-person events focused on the impacts of President Donald Trump’s tax and spending agenda, which is highly unpopular among Americans polled before and after it was passed by Congress earlier this month.

Under Martin’s leadership, the DNC has announced initiatives to “organize everywhere” and invest more heavily in state races as the 2026 midterm elections come into view. Martin has also hosted 138 town halls in all 50 states since he was sworn into office in an attempt to meet individuals where they are at.

But while Martin has proven his fundraising chops, the last six months have been anything but smooth sailing as the party tries to find its footing following devastating losses in 2024.

In June, the committee voted to redo its vice chair election following a challenge over the way the election in February was conducted. David Hogg, who had been elected to one of the positions earlier this year, announced he would not seek the seat again after his plan to spend money via his political action committee to primary incumbent Democratic lawmakers drew criticism from both Martin and other leading members of the party.

"Let me be unequivocal: No DNC officer should ever attempt to influence the outcome of a primary election, whether on behalf of an incumbent or a challenger," Martin said on a call with reporters back in April. "Voters should decide who our primary nominees are, not DNC leadership. Our role is to serve as stewards of a fair, open and trusted process, not to tilt the scales."

Just days after the DNC announced it would redo the vice chair elections, Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers, and Lee Saunders, president of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees, resigned from the DNC, citing differences with Martin’s leadership.

Democratic members of Congress have also been critical of the committee’s streak of bad publicity in recent weeks. Rep. Mark Pocan, D-Wis., wrote on X last month that he “would love to have a day go by that [the] DNC doesn’t do something embarrassing [and] off message.”

But despite the public turmoil, a DNC spokesperson said that the contributions over the last several months have been nearly 2:1 when it comes to dollars raised compared to the direct aftermath of the 2016 election when President Donald Trump was first elected.

A DNC spokesperson told Spectrum News that while “some people want to win the argument in [Washington] D.C., Ken Martin wanted to win elections across the country. Under his leadership, Democrats have overperformed or won in 34 key elections this year. That is the core work of the DNC – nothing else matters.”