WASHINGTON — Every summer for more than a decade, the women who serve in Congress and the women journalists who cover them face off on the softball diamond.

But this year, the 17th annual Congressional Women’s Softball Game is getting an upgrade.

The game has moved from a local elementary school on Capitol Hill to Audi Field, where the D.C. United and Washington Spirit play professional soccer. The game also will be broadcast for the first time by Monumental Sports Network and simulcast nationally by C-SPAN and FanDuel Sports Network.

“We've made it to the big league stadium, and we're going to start to exponentially have an impact for our charity, the Young Survival Coalition, and just have an opportunity to show the country what bipartisan teams can really do,” said Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, D-Fla.

Wasserman Schultz started the game following her own breast cancer diagnosis at age 41 alongside Rep. Jo Ann Emerson, R-Mo., Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., and Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine. For the first game, members played political staffers, which Wasserman Schultz told us sarcastically last year was a “bright idea.” Deciding they needed a more equal opponent — or at least, opponents who weren’t fresh off the intercollegiate or intramural diamond — they asked the women of the press to step onto the field with them.

Since then, the game has raised more than $4.3 million for the Young Survival Coalition, an organization that advocates for people under 40 who have been diagnosed with breast cancer.

“The opportunity that we have with this game to reach young women and make sure that they can pay attention to their breast health, and they know what's normal for them, so they know when something feels different,” said Wasserman Schultz, her voice heavy with emotion. “I know, just from all these years, from women coming up to me and saying, ‘Debbie, you know what, I got a mammogram because I watched your game, and it made me realize I've got to pay attention.’ And it turned out they had breast cancer.”

“We know that even playing this game saves lives, but just the willingness of everyone to come together and sacrifice the most precious resource people have — it's their time — is just really touching,” she added.

While Wasserman Schultz and her fellow co-captain, Rep. Stephanie Bice, R-Okla., try to keep the field a neutral space, their day jobs are constantly lurking around the corner. Some women admitted that it was difficult to consider playing this bipartisan game when the vote on the president’s tax and spending bill was so fresh. The barbs thrown from both sides for weeks have been bitter.

But Bice said the women set it all aside for a good cause.

“We have our differences certainly on the policy side of things, but if you go back to Tip O'Neill and Ronald Reagan — they had their differences too, but they could go have a drink after votes and recognize that they were all really out for the best interest of the country,” she said. “I think that's what we all want to see. We don't always agree on how to get there, but this is an opportunity to kind of put those aside and really work on having a good time and raising money for a great cause.”

The Oklahoma native said she sees parallels to the divisiveness the country is experiencing now to the late 1960s.

“If you go back to 1968, you had the assassination of Martin Luther King. You had the assassination of Robert Kennedy. You had the Vietnam war raging. People were divisive, very divided back then. And so what I recognize is that we'll get through this,” Bice said.

First pitch is scheduled for 7:35 p.m.