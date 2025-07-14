For years, President Donald Trump has said California regularly suffers from blackouts and brownouts, blaming them on the clean energy policies championed by the state’s Democratic officer-holders.

Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office says those claims are inaccurate.

“The state has not experienced any rotating outages since 2020 – and in the last three years, no Flex Alert calling to conserve power has even been issued,” said Deputy Communications Director Daniel Villaseñor.

“Not only has our grid been increasingly resilient, it’s also cleaner than ever — clean energy met 100% of demand on our grid for at least some part of the day almost every day this year.”

On Monday, the state touted that 67% of California’s retail electricity sales came from zero-carbon, clean generation in 2023. That’s up from 41% a decade ago. So far this year, according to the governor’s office, California’s grid has run on 100% clean electricity for an average of seven hours a day.

The last time the state had rotating outages was Aug. 14 and 15, 2020. Those lasted 20 to 30 minutes at a time, according to Severin Borenstein, the director of the Energy Institute at the University of California, Berkeley’s Haas School of Business.

“These two rotating outages often get played up as some crisis, and it’s certainly not something we want to have. But compared, for instance, to what happened in Texas in 2021 when Winter Storm Yuri came through and vast parts of the state lost power for many, many days and over 200 people died, nothing like that occurred,” Borenstein explained.

The president’s sweeping tax and spending agenda rolls back tax credits for clean energy production that were part of President Joe Biden’s signature climate and health care law, called the Inflation Reduction Act.

Some experts warn that President Trump’s repeal of Biden-era green energy programs could make “blackouts” in California and beyond a reality.

“I think the risks of blackouts — or the risks of outages — will go up because of the bill, because the bill makes it more expensive and difficult to build the power plants we need to maintain the grid,” said Michael Webber, a professor who studies clean energy at the University of Texas at Austin.

Webber warned that cutting tax credits to renewable energy endeavors makes it more likely to have shortages in the coming years. “That’s a real problem,” he said. “The power plants that the President seems to prefer — natural gas power plants, coal, nuclear — they all take 5 to 15 years to build. Wind and solar we can build in the next two years. And so if we’re not going to be able to build those as easily, then we might have a shortfall.”

Both Webber and Borenstein agreed that clean energy has become a polarizing topic under both the first and second Trump administrations, and that the rollback of these incentives are just the latest example.

“If you look at where the clean energy systems are built, in particular, like wind, solar and batteries, it’s in rural Republican districts, and so it’s mostly Republican members of Congress whose districts benefit financially from the development of these options, and so economically, it’s quite good in a bipartisan way, and environmentally, it’s quite good in a bipartisan way. But it’s like there’s now a culture war in energy, where we have Republican, Democratic forms of energy,” said Webber. “It makes no sense.”

“In today’s partisan world, Trump is insisting that all the Republicans fall in line. So…they voted for things that are against the entrance of their own constituents,” added Borenstein. “Unfortunately, the current administration is just not interested in directly recognizing that that’s what’s causing climate change, that the world is burning a lot of fossil fuels, and we need to move away from that in order to address climate change.”

Harrison Fields, a spokesman for the White House defended the rollback of federal clean energy tax credits, telling Spectrum News that “President Trump and the nearly 80 million Americans who supported his America First energy agenda are not interested in advancing scam energy industries that embolden our adversaries, stifle domestic energy production, and raise prices for countless Americans.”

“The President’s [One Big Beautiful Bill] is a complete overhaul of the Biden administration’s slush fund for the Green New Deal lobby and will further unleash the might of America’s energy dominance while continuing to lower costs for millions of families,” added Fields, though he did not directly address our inquiry about the president’s repeated false claims about California’s energy resiliency.

Borenstein suggested the president continues to repeat it because “it helps him to push the narrative that California is failing.”

“The narrative that California is hell bent on going with renewables, no matter how much it costs and how much it undermines reliability is very useful to him. It’s just inaccurate. California’s generation costs for electricity are not very high. California’s generation costs for electricity are about comparable with the rest of the Western United States, and California’s reliability is in the middle of the pack. So it is simply not the case that California is an outlier on either of those California does have very, very high electricity prices. And primarily the difference is because California is dealing with things that climate change has already done to us, that is primarily wildfires and the cost of preventing wildfires, and that’s just dealing with reality any state that has these sorts of natural disaster problems, is going to have to pay for it.”

When pressed about the President’s claims that both California officials and experts dispute, a White House official pointed Spectrum News to an article from the San Francisco Chronicle from this past weekend, where roughly 7,200 customers experienced a power outage. They also flagged an instance last summer in which PG&E warned customers they may need to shut off power for a time to limit the potential for a wildfire.

California Energy Commissioner Nancy Skinner told Spectrum News the state plans to forge ahead with its clean energy transition “with or without the support of the federal government.”

“As the fourth-largest economy in the world, California’s standing demonstrates the economic strength of our approach. In the meantime, we encourage all Californians to take advantage of federal incentives to purchase new and used electric vehicles, before they expire,” she said in a statement. The tax break for individuals who buy new or used electric vehicles will expire on Sept. 30 of this year, instead of at the end of 2032, as was originally the plan.

Webber also raised the concern that a lack of energy resiliency could result in national security concerns, particularly in the race for artificial intelligence.

“If we can’t build power plants fast enough, we cannot build the AI centers fast enough — then we will lose that leadership to China or someone else. And I think that is bad for our national security,” argued Webber. “What I think is fascinating is [that] President Trump has really made AI dominance a national priority, at least rhetorically, like he says we need to win the AI race, but then making it harder to build power plants sets us up to lose that race. So there’s a mismatch there between the national security imperative to be the world leader on artificial intelligence, yet make it hard to build the power plants we need to be the world leader on artificial intelligence.”

The White House did not directly respond to a request for comment on critics who say rolling back green energy programs could pose national security problems.