LOS ANGELES — The U.S. Department of Justice Wednesday filed a suit in Los Angeles against California, Gov. Gavin Newsom and other state officials over laws the Trump administration alleges impose burdensome red tape on the production of eggs and poultry products nationally in violation of federal law.

The laws and regulations challenged by the complaint impose requirements on farmers that have the effect of raising egg prices for American consumers by prohibiting farmers across the nation from using commonly accepted agricultural methods that helped keep eggs affordable, the DOJ contends.

The federal government contends California's requirements stand opposed to the Egg Products Inspection Act, which sets standards to ensure eggs and egg products are properly labeled and packaged and preempts state laws that impose additional regulatory hurdles, according to the complaint.

"Americans across the country have suffered the consequences of liberal policies causing massive inflation for everyday items like eggs," Attorney General Pam Bondi said in a statement.

"Under President Trump's leadership, we will use the full extent of federal law to ensure that American families are free from oppressive regulatory burdens and restore American prosperity."

State officials could not immediately be reached for comment.

"Bureaucratic red tape and unnecessary regulations implemented by the state of California have made the cost of everyday goods, like eggs, less affordable for Americans," Assistant Attorney General Brett Shumate said. "This Department of Justice will work to free consumers from this regulatory burden and bring economic prosperity to families."

On his first day of his second term, Trump directed federal agencies to work to end what he called the "crushing regulatory burden" Americans were experience with the rising costs of everyday items.

The DOJ said in a news release that Wednesday's lawsuit is the latest action by the federal government "seeking to protect American consumers from predatory commercial practices and regulatory burdens."