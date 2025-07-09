The sweeping legislation President Donald Trump signed last week to enact large parts of his agenda imposes new restrictions on Medicaid payments to Planned Parenthood clinics across the country.

Federal law already prohibited using Medicaid funds to pay for abortions. The new law goes further, limiting Planned Parenthood and other nonprofits that provide abortion care from being able to accept Medicaid reimbursements for other medical services, including cancer screenings, contraception and testing for sexually transmitted infections.

Democrats say it’s an attempt by Republicans to punish Planned Parenthood for legal abortions.

“These are really important services that Planned Parenthood provides,” said Rep. Sara Jacobs, D-Calif., who voted against the bill. “They are often the only health care provider in the area who will provide those kinds of services. And this is going to mean that Planned Parenthood across the country are going to have to close, because there they will not be getting reimbursed by Medicaid for providing those services.”

“So many women in California who are struggling to make ends meet — they rely on Planned Parenthood for their OB-GYN services,” added Rep. Dave Min, D-Calif. “We have this crowd claiming they’re pro-life that are defunding these essential lifeline services that will go into effect immediately.”

Planned Parenthood estimates that nearly 200 clinics in 24 states could be forced to close because of this bill, and more than 90% of those shutdowns would be in states where abortion is legal.

A group that opposes abortion rights, Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America, applauded the legislation in a release following the president signing it into law last week.

“Thanks to President Trump and pro-life leaders in Congress, millions of Americans will no longer be forced to bankroll the abortion industry with their tax dollars. Defunding abortion businesses, led by Planned Parenthood, marks the greatest pro-life victory since the Dobbs decision,” the organization said.

The law is the latest in a series of setbacks for Planned Parenthood. Last month, the U.S. Supreme Court upheld South Carolina’s ban on Planned Parenthood receiving any Medicaid funding. Gov. Henry McMaster, a Republican, issued the ban seven years ago. Lower courts had blocked it from taking effect, but the Supreme Court reversed that decision.

Sue Dunlap, the CEO of Planned Parenthood Los Angeles, says even in the nation’s second most populous city, the consequences of the president’s so-called “Big Beautiful Bill” could be devastating.

“There’s already a lack of OB-GYN care or sexual and reproductive health care in LA County, and we are already seeing really tragic health outcomes. Now you take 250,000 visits out of our local community, and I can’t begin to quantify for you the harm that begins to create,” she said.

Dunlap says that each day, Planned Parenthood Los Angeles sees about 1,000 patients, 85% of which receive some sort of support from Medicaid. She estimates that on a yearly basis, 250,000 patients come through the 24 Los Angeles clinics alone.

Taking away this resource for individuals seeking care, Dunlap argues, will have negative impacts on health outcomes across the spectrum.

“Not having access to this health care will undoubtedly push very normal, average visits and issues to emergency rooms to already overcrowded doctors, offices to hospitals to systems. That already can’t meet this need. So what it’s going to do is not actually create a healthier community,” Dunlap said. “In the context of a budget bill — which is a horrible way for us to think about health care in this country – but in the context of a budget, this is going to cost money. It’s not going to save the federal government one penny, and over time and over generations, it’s going to have tremendous costs.”

This week, Planned Parenthood sued the federal government over the bill’s provision and was successful in gaining a preliminary injunction to allow Medicaid recipients to continue to seek care at Planned Parenthood and for the clinics to receive reimbursements for said care.

Dunlap called it “a tremendous relief.” The courts, she said, likely will take some time before a final decision on the new law is issued. Until then, she says, they have patients to take care of.

“We’re going to do our damnedest to provide care no matter what, as we always have,” said Dunlap.

A hearing has been set in the case for July 21.